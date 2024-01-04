Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) guide to avoid dying (2024)

On the intense battlefield of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), winning requires a planned strategy. In this game, choosing the ideal landing spot, keeping up with the changing play zone, and making tactical judgments during combat are critical for survival. Understanding principles like strategic loot gathering, decision-making, and teamwork will help you get an advantage over your opponents and win more.

This article provides advice on how to survive and thrive in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Best tips to avoid dying in BGMI (2024)

Strategic landing and loot management

The first step toward surviving and securing your Chicken Dinner in BGMI is to land safely. Choose less populated areas in Battlegrounds Mobile India, which are distant from the aircraft path, to avoid early confrontations. Look for compounds or small clusters of buildings where you can quickly gear up without having to compete with a large number of enemies.

Prioritize looting guns, ammo, and armor once on the ground. Look for bags as well as medical supplies. Plan your landing location based on your flight path to ensure you have enough time to loot and advance.

Tactical movement and map awareness

In BGMI, you should always be on the move, making use of cover and terrain. Avoid running in open fields since you will be a tempting target. Use trees, rocks, and structures as cover while keeping an eye on the shrinking play zone.

Survival requires an understanding of maps. Keep a watch on the minimap for approaching opponents, shots fired, and changes in the play zone. Vehicles should be used strategically, but they should be used with caution because they can attract unwelcome attention.

Rotate early to secure a strong position in the safe zone. Consider using high terrain for better visibility and a tactical advantage in this battle royale game.

Smart combat and decision-making in BGMI

When it comes to combat, choose your battles wisely. Engage only when essential, and don't give away your position for no reason. With headphones on, listen for footsteps and gunfire to learn more about surrounding assailants.

In squad games, communication is critical. Coordination, information exchange, and planning are all critical. Use voice chat or rapid communication markers to alert your team of opponent positions, loot, and strategies.

Finally, keep the endgame in mind. As the play zone shrinks, expect more intense firefights. Keep an eye on the kill feed to see who is still alive, and adjust your tactics as necessary. Remember that the goal in BGMI is to survive, not to get the most kills.

In conclusion, mastering BGMI necessitates a combination of planned landing, quick movement, and effective combat skills. By following these three crucial points in the heated battlegrounds of this game, you may dramatically boost your odds of survival and securing that coveted Chicken Dinner.