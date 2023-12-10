A strategic approach to winning is necessary on the harsh BGMI battlefield. Selecting the best landing site, keeping up with the changing play zone, and making tactical decisions during combat are essential for survival in this title. This article offers some tips for both surviving and prospering in BGMI.

Understanding concepts like strategic loot gathering, decision-making, and teamwork will hopefully give you an advantage over your rivals and help you win more games.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Best tips to avoid dying in BGMI (December 2023)

1) Strategic landing and loot management

Making a good landing is the first step toward securing your Chicken Dinner in BGMI. To avoid early clashes, choose less congested spots away from the flight route. Look for compounds or tiny clusters of buildings where you can swiftly gear up without having to compete with too many foes.

Once on the ground, prioritize looting weapons, ammo, and armor. Look for backpacks and medical supplies as well. Plan where to land based on the flight path to ensure you have enough time to loot and advance.

2) Tactical movement and map awareness

Always stay mobile in BGMI, taking advantage of cover and terrain. Avoid running in open fields since you will be an easy target. Use trees, rocks, and buildings as cover, and keep an eye on the diminishing play zone.

Map knowledge is essential for survival. Keep an eye on the minimap for incoming adversaries, shots fired, and any changes in the play zone. Vehicles should be used strategically, but be cautious because they can draw unwanted attention. Rotate early to obtain a strong position in the safe zone, and consider taking advantage of high ground for improved sight and a tactical advantage.

3) Smart combat and decision-making in BGMI

Choose your battles wisely when it comes to combat. Engage only when necessary, and don't give your position away for no reason. Listen for footsteps and gunfire with headphones on to gain critical information about nearby attackers.

Communication is essential in squad games. Coordination, information-sharing, and planning are equally important. To inform your team of enemy positions, treasure, and tactics, use voice chat or rapid communication markers.

Finally, keep the late game in mind. Expect increasingly fierce firefights as the play zone shrinks. Keep an eye on kill streams to see who is still alive and change your tactics accordingly. Remember that the goal is survival, not the highest kill count.