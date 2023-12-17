Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) guide for increasing F/D ratio (December 2023)

The F/D (Finishes/Death) ratio is a vital indicator of your Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) success. If it's high, it suggests that you are not only surviving longer but also contributing to your team's win by eliminating opponents efficiently.

The strategies presented in this article, which range from choosing favorable landing spots to continuous skill improvement, will allow you to not only secure more frags but also survive longer.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tips to increase F/D ratio in BGMI (December 2023)

1) Strategic landing and loot management

Begin your quest for a high F/D ratio in BGMI by dropping strategically. Choose less busy landing sites to avoid early-game collisions and ensure a safe start.

Select a landing zone wisely based on the aircraft path, staying away from important hotspots. Coastal places and smaller properties are frequently less busy, allowing for more plunder with less competition. Prioritize high-tier loot areas on the map's periphery to obtain powerful weapons and armor while avoiding early-game mayhem.

Adopt a balanced loot management technique once you've secured your initial gear. Prioritize goods like first aid kits, energy drinks, and ammo to ensure you're ready for mid- to late-game battles. By successfully managing your loot, you improve your survivability, lowering your chances of dying young and increasing your F/D ratio.

2) Tactical decision-making and positioning

Survival and frags are both dependent on optimal map positioning. Avoid unnecessary risks and keep an eye on the diminishing play zone. Position yourself strategically within the safe zone's boundaries to reduce your chances of being attacked from several directions.

Engage in warfare with a determined strategy, taking into account considerations such as terrain, cover, and the element of surprise. High ground can provide a major advantage by improving visibility and making it more difficult to detect and fight you. Use natural cover and be mobile to keep opponents guessing.

Communication is essential in squad matches. Coordination is required to carry out well-planned plans, such as flanking foes, defending a position, or launching a coordinated assault. Making intelligent and strategic judgments increases not only your odds of survival but also your chances of securing frags, contributing to a good F/D ratio.

3) Continuous skill improvement and adaptation

To stay ahead of the competition, BGMI is a dynamic game that requires ongoing skill growth and adaptation. Devote time to improving your targeting abilities by practicing in training modes and solo matches regularly. Experiment with several weapons to choose your optimal loadout, optimizing your battle effectiveness.

Keep up to date on the most recent game meta, weapon balancing, and patch updates. Adapt your playstyle to the current state of the game, adopting new ideas and tactics that correspond with BGMI's shifting dynamics. Flexibility is essential for surviving and prospering on the battlefield, as it allows you to overcome obstacles and maintain a favorable F/D ratio.

In conclusion, achieving a high F/D ratio in BGMI requires a combination of strategic decision-making, skill improvement, and adaptability.