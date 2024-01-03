Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI): Guide to outsmart your opponent (2024)

If you've played Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), you know that you must constantly plan and adjust your strategies during matches. You need to think quickly and have sharp shooting skills to succeed in the competitive battle royale game. Outwitting your opponents and earning the desired Chicken Dinner is one of the most crucial aspects of the title. However, this is easier said than done.

This article goes over three crucial components that can help you outwit your opponents in BGMI.

Note: This guide is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Tips to outsmart your opponent in BGMI (2024)

Tactical map awareness

In BGMI, knowledge is power, and understanding the map is the first step. Keep up with the most recent changes to the terrain, loot placements, and high-traffic areas.

Knowing where to quickly find the best loot gives you a significant advantage over your opponents. This is especially critical in constantly changing battlegrounds where developers may add new elements or tweak existing ones.

Keeping an eye on the map may also help you estimate where the play zone will go. Use this knowledge to schedule your rotations in BGMI more efficiently, avoiding clashes outside of the safe zone.

This strategic awareness ensures that you are well-equipped and positioned, giving you a better chance of surviving once the final rounds begin.

Versatile loadout optimization

Weapon statistics may change, and new weapons may be introduced in future versions. Keep a watch out for these upgrades and make necessary changes to your loadout. A well-balanced loadout with a combination of long-range and close-quarter fighting skills is vital.

Experiment with different weapon combinations to discover their recoil patterns and damage output. Remember the importance of attachments; finding the right optics, grips, and magazines can significantly increase your weapon's performance. Maintain your flexibility and be ready to adjust your loadout as the game's dynamics shift.

Additionally, prioritize healing and utility items in your inventory. A well-stocked medical kit can save you in a battle. Careful use of throwables and key grenade tactics can disorient your opponents, giving you the upper hand.

Mindful positioning and decision-making in BGMI

Surviving in BGMI takes more than just accurate shooting; it also necessitates making intelligent decisions. Optimal map location can be game-changing. Make excellent use of available shelter and avoid unnecessary exposure. Remember that footsteps, gunfire, and vehicle noises might betray an opponent's location or warn them of yours.

Make deliberate decisions during engagements. Before engaging in conflict, carefully consider the scenario. Is it better to take the risk now or wait until the perfect time? Knowing when to take risks and when to play it safe could mean the difference between ongoing success and failure.

Since battlefields are continuously changing in Battlegrounds Mobile India, being able to respond quickly and improvise will set you apart.