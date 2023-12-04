Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI): Guide to outsmart your opponent (December 2023)

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is a popular and extremely competitive battle royale game that requires players to constantly plot and adapt. To excel in this fast-paced environment, you must have sharp shooting skills as well as astute thinking.

One of the most important features of this game is outwitting your opponents and obtaining the coveted chicken dinner. However, this is easier said than done; you must have distinct abilities to outlast your opponent.

This article discusses three critical components that will assist you in outwitting your opponents in BGMI.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tips to outsmart your opponent in BGMI (December 2023)

1) Tactical map awareness

Knowledge is power in BGMI, and comprehending the map is the first step. Keep up with the newest modifications to the terrain, loot locations, and high-traffic regions.

Knowing where to swiftly find the best loot provides you with a substantial advantage over your opponents. This is especially important in ever-changing battlegrounds where developers may introduce new elements or modify current ones.

Keeping an eye on the map might also help you predict the movement of the play zone. Use this knowledge to efficiently organize your rotations, avoiding unnecessary conflicts beyond the safe zone.

This strategic awareness ensures that you are well-equipped and positioned, giving you a better chance of survival as you enter the final rounds.

2) Versatile loadout optimization

Weapon statistics may alter, or new weaponry may be introduced in the upcoming updates. Keep an eye out for these updates and adjust your loadout accordingly. It is critical to have a well-balanced loadout with a mix of long-range and close-quarters fighting capabilities.

Experiment with various weapon combinations to learn about their recoil patterns and damage output. Remember the importance of attachments—finding the correct optics, grips, and magazines can substantially improve the performance of your weapon. Maintain flexibility and be prepared to change your loadout when the game's dynamics change.

Additionally, in your inventory, prioritize healing and utility items. In fierce firefights, a well-stocked medical kit can save you, and judicious use of throwables can disorient your adversaries, giving you the upper hand.

3) Mindful positioning and decision-making in BGMI

Surviving in BGMI requires more than just precision shooting; it also requires making sound decisions. Achieving the skill of optimal map positioning can be game-changing.

Make good use of shelter and prevent needless exposure. Remember the game's sound mechanics—footsteps, gunfire, and vehicle noises can reveal an opponent's location or alert them to yours.

During engagements, make conscious decisions. Consider the situation carefully before engaging in combat. Is it better to take the risk or hold off till the ideal moment? It might make all the difference between continuous success and failure to know when to take chances and when to play it safe.

The battlefields are constantly changing; therefore, being able to adjust and plan will make you stand out.