Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI): Long-range guide (December 2023)

Mastering long-range encounters in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is a crucial ability that can give you a huge advantage over your opponents. Having said that, developing this skill can be difficult. Knowing the ins and outs of long-range fighting can greatly improve your experience, whether you want to be a sniper or merely receive more accurate shots from a distance.

This article discusses three crucial factors that should be kept in mind when engaging in long-range interactions in BGMI.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tips to master long-range combat in BGMI (December 2023)

1) Weapon selection for long-range engagements

Choosing the appropriate weapon for long-range encounters in Battlegrounds Mobile India can mean the difference between victory and defeat. Sniper rifles, such as the AWM or Kar98k, are excellent candidates due to their high damage and range capabilities.

These guns have the accuracy to dispatch opponents from a distance with a single well-placed shot. For those who desire versatility, designated marksman rifles (DMRs) like the Mini 14 or MK14 provide a good blend of speed and range, allowing for efficient long-range engagements while being adaptable in various scenarios.

2) Mastering scope usage

Long-range combat in BGMI is primarily reliant on effective scope use. Understanding the advantages and disadvantages of various scopes is critical for dominating your opponents. Due to its excellent combination of magnification and field of vision, the 6x scope is a popular option.

Conversely, the 8x scope offers superior zoom for accurate shots, making them indispensable for long-range shooting. To preserve mobility throughout combat, fast scope adjustments must be practiced. Using a combination of scopes, such as a 3x or 4x for mid-range and an 8x for long-range, can also enable a smooth transition between engagements, putting you one step ahead of your competitors.

3) Positioning and map awareness in BGMI

Long-range success in BGMI is dependent not only on weapons and optics but also on strategic location and map awareness. Choose elevated spots, such as hills or buildings, for a clear view of the battlefield. This makes it simpler to see foes and take precise shots. When engaged in long-range combat, patience is key; therefore, avoid unnecessary movement that could reveal your position.

To avoid exposure, take advantage of the map's natural cover and organize your movements intelligently. Maintain awareness of the play zone and anticipate where opponents may congregate, allowing you to set up ambushes or pick off rivals attempting to outrun the diminishing play area.

Whether you prefer the calculated precision of a sniper rifle or the versatility of a DMR, the key to success lies in your ability to outsmart and outmaneuver your opponents in the expansive battlegrounds of BGMI.