Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) weapon recoil guide (2024)

To improve your accuracy and survival rate in the frantic Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) battlefield, you must learn how to master weapon recoil. The upward movement of your weapon upon firing is referred to as recoil. In this competitive game, your aim should be to control it to maintain accuracy while dispatching opponents rapidly.

This article will present three useful strategies for preventing unwanted weapon movement in BGMI.

Tips to control weapon recoil in BGMI (2024)

Understanding weapon recoil patterns in BGMI is critical for achieving accurate shots and improving overall gameplay. As of 2024, each weapon has a unique recoil pattern that you must learn. Recoil often moves in one of two directions: vertically, horizontally, or a combination of both.

The common assault rifle M416 has a vertical recoil pattern with a slight rightward bias, for example. Pull the crosshair down and slightly to the left when firing to ensure accuracy. Similarly, guns with high horizontal recoil, like the Beryl M762, necessitate a side-to-side adjustment during continuous fire.

Understanding the recoil patterns of your selected weapons is the first step towards successful control. Spend time on the range or in matches practicing recoil correction to ensure your shots land where they should.

2) Attachments and recoil management

In BGMI, attachments play a crucial role in managing weapon recoil. It is important to select the necessary ones for your preferred weapons. Vertical and Angled Foregrips are excellent for minimizing vertical recoil, while a faster ADS (Aim Down Sight) speed is achieved with the Thumb Grip.

Compensators and Flash Hiders are useful muzzle modifications that significantly reduce both vertical and horizontal recoil. Experiment with different grip and muzzle attachment combinations to find the ideal configuration for each weapon.

Using a stock attachment can also help with stability and recoil control. Remember that attachments have varying effects on each weapon, so tailor your loadout to your preferences and the precise features of the guns you've picked.

3) Burst-firing and tap-shooting techniques

In the fast-paced setting of BGMI, controlling recoil after a persistent fire might be challenging. Burst-firing and tap-shooting tactics can dramatically improve accuracy, especially at medium to long ranges.

For guns with severe recoil, such as the AKM or the Beryl M762, switch to a burst or single-shot firing mode. The number of consecutive shots is minimized, making recoil regulation and accuracy easier. To guarantee that each shot is deliberate and on target, tap the Fire button rather than holding it down.

Mastering these methods requires experience and a detailed understanding of each weapon's characteristics. Experiment with different firing settings to find the optimal balance of fast fire and recoil management for your playstyle.

In conclusion, mastering recoil control is a critical component of excelling in BGMI. If you put in the time to train and improve your recoil control, you'll find yourself consistently landing accurate shots on the battlefield.