Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) official release date and download link revealed

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) fans are in for a treat today as Krafton has released the final version of the game.

BGMI's Early Access went live on June 17th, 2021, and the developers have now announced the official launch of the game.

In the announcement, the developers revealed that Battlegrounds Mobile India is currently only available for Android users. There is no word on the game's availability on the iOS platform yet.

Android users can download the final version of Battlegrounds Mobile India from the Google Play Store.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Google Play Store link

Battlegrounds Mobile India Early Access users can directly download the update of 137 MB

Battlegrounds Mobile India was officially released at 6:30 AM IST on July 2nd, 2021. To download the game from the Google Play Store, players can click here.

Note: Players who have already downloaded the Early Access version of BGMI will find an "Update" button instead of an "Install" button.

Android users can then follow these steps to download and install BGMI on their devices:

Step 1: Players must open the Google Play Store and search for Battlegrounds Mobile India. They can also use the link given above to be redirected to the game's page on the store.

To download the game, players need to click on the "Install" button

Step 2: Players can then click on the “Install” button.

The size of Battlegrounds Mobile India on the Google Play Store is 731 MB. Players must ensure that their devices have sufficient storage space before downloading the game.

Choose the required resource pack that they want to install

Step 3: After the installation is complete, players should open BGMI and select the resource pack that they prefer.

Step 4: Players can then log in to enjoy the final version of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Battlegrounds Mobile India has already crossed 10 million downloads on the Google Play Store. To mark the occasion, the developers will reward players with a permanent constable set in the game. Players can claim the set from Events> Recommended> 10M downloads gift.

