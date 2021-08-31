Beginner's guide to getting more FPS in BGMI

BGMI has successfully cemented its place in the Indian gaming community and adds several gamers to its daily roster. The game was set to replace PUBG Mobile, banned due to security issues. The increasing popularity of BGMI suggests that the developers have been successful in their primary objective.

BGMI is solely developed for the Indian gaming community, and for catering to that, dedicated servers have been set up in the country.

Due to these servers, gamers usually experience a smooth gaming output. However, there have been instances where several users have reported a higher FPS in the game.

Several other factors influence FPS, and players should tweak them to get the ideal output.

BGMI: Optimize various functions of the device to get higher FPS

1) Changing graphic settings

The system configuration varies from device to device. While most mid to high-range devices can deliver a smooth gaming experience in higher graphical settings, low-end devices struggle severely.

The RAM consumption hits the ceiling, and the device tends to freeze and become non-functional at times. The low FPS affects gameplay, and gamers are not able to experience a seamless gaming output.

They should change the gaming graphics as per requirements to experience a high FPS in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

2) Use WiFi over cell data

Gamers who have WiFi in their surroundings should use it to play Battle Royale matches in BGMI. Using cellular data can pose a problem if the connection is not stable.

Often, the higher FPS is due to the interruptions faced using cellular data. WiFi provides gamers with better bandwidth than cellular data and hence provides a better FPS for gamers.

3) Delete cache

Cache memory takes up quite a significant amount of disk space. This often goes unchecked, and gamers experience trouble with their devices. Cache memory influences the performance of the game and causes low FPS issues.

Therefore, users should clear the cache before entering any BGMI matches for higher FPS and a better gaming output.

4) Background apps should be restricted

As mentioned above, BGMI uses an uninterrupted internet connection to function correctly. Applications working in the background consume the internet, resulting in a low FPS for the game.

Players should restrict all the background applications and prevent the auto-download option for a higher FPS in BGMI.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

