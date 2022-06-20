Best Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) settings for new players in 2022

System settings have become a critical part of tactical shooters like BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) or its global alternative, PUBG Mobile. The in-game adjustments can make executing any action in the game much easier. Thus, players can start by tweaking their sensitivity, HUD, graphics, and more to get better results in the game.
An optimal HUD layout allows gamers to become comfortable with how the game plays on their device. Adjusting sensitivity offers easy swiping and sliding on the screen, granting better control in terms of recoil, aiming, shooting, movement, and more. Similarly, graphics and other customizations can provide a smoother, more user-friendly experience in BGMI.
Ideal BGMI settings for beginners try in 2022
Readers can find the ideal BGMI system settings that they can copy and use below.
Controls in BGMI
Basic Controls
Fire settings
- Display Left-Side Fire Button - Always On
- Bolt-Action Rifle & Crossbow Firing Mode - Release
- Shotgun Firing Mode - Tap
Scope Settings
- Scope Mode - Mixed
- Camera Rotation while ADS - Enable
- Quick Scope Switch - Enable
- Canted Sight Button - Tap to Switch
- Focal Length Adjustment - Tap
Peek Settings
- Peek - Enable
Advanced Controls
Features
- Universal Mark - Enable
- Headshot Sound Effects - Enable
- Jump/Climb - Merge
- Merging Crouching and Laying Prone - Enable
- Quick Throw - Enable
- Throwable Quick Wheel - Enable
- Auto Jump - Disable
- Tap to Mark Location - Enable
- Throw Consumables - Enable
- Transparent UI Mode - Enable
- Slide (Arena) - Enable
- FPP Swap - Enable
- FPP Dynamic Holding - Enable
- 3rd Person Perspective Camera View - 90
- Sprint Sensitivity - 50%
- 1st Person Perspective Camera View - 90
Assist Features
- Aim Assist - Enable
- Main Screen Audio Markers - Enable
- Auto-Mark Hit Locations - Enable
- Healing Prompt - Enable
- Continuously Use Bandages - Enable
- Auto-Open Doors - Enable
- Blocked Sight Warning - Enable
- Default Parachute Follow - Enable
- Horizontal Swipe Acceleration - Enable
Gyroscope
- Gyroscope - Always On (For better movement)
Aim
- Aim Features - Enable
Recording
- Highlight Moments - Enable (Optional)
- Death Replay - Enable (Optional)
Graphics & Audio in BGMI
Graphics
Gamescreen and Lobby
- Graphics - Smooth
- Frame Rate - Medium
- Style - Classic
General Settings
- Anti-Aliasing - Close
- Colorblind mode - Based on the player's physical disability
- Brightness - 100%
- Non-Standard Screens - Based on the screen of the device
- Auto-Adjust Graphics - Enable
Effects
As per players' preference
Audio
As per players' preference
Customize buttons in BGMI
Use (1) Left: movement and Right: fire (fixed button)
Users should take a look at the following images for better assistance:
Two-finger
Three-finger
Four-finger
Sensitivity in BGMI
Camera Sensitivity
- 3rd Person (TPP) No scope: 137-146
- 1st Person (FPP) No scope: 104-113
- Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 69-78
- 2x Scope: 49-58
- 3x Scope: 25-34
- 4x Scope: 20-29
- 6x Scope: 17-26
- 8x Scope: 7-16
ADS Sensitivity
- 3rd Person No scope: 164-173
- 1st Person No scope: 124-133
- Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 84-93
- 2x Scope: 56-65
- 3x Scope: 46-55
- 4x Scope: 22-31
- 6x Scope: 17-26
- 8x Scope: 7-16
Camera Sensitivity (free look)
- 3rd Person Camera (Character, Vehicle): 200-209
- Camera: 163-172
- 1st Person Camera (Character): 195-204
Gyroscope
- 3rd Person No Scope: 310-319
- 1st Person No Scope: 310-319
- Red Dot, Holographic: 234-243
- 2x Scope: 215-224
- 3x Scope: 125-134
- 4x Scope: 92-101
- 6x Scope: 44-53
- 8x Scope: 28-37
Players can use the same sensitivity settings for ADS Gyroscope.
Pick Up
Pick Up Configuration
- Auto Pick Up - Enable
- Auto Pick Up Lv. 3 Backpacks - Enable
- Auto Pick Up Scope - Enable
- Auto Pick Up Canted Sight - Enable
- Auto Pick Up Pistols - Enable
- Don't Auto Pick Up Dropped Scopes - Enable
- Stop Auto Pick Up when List is Collapsed - Enable
- Mag Pick-Up Priority - Default
Users can keep the default Pick Up limits for Ammo and other accessories.
Crosshair
One can use the color of their preference on different scope attachments.
Haptic Feedback System
Open (If available)
With these adjustments made to the settings for the game, players can expect an improvement in their performance and may even go on to win more matches.