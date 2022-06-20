Best Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) settings for new players in 2022

System settings have become a critical part of tactical shooters like BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) or its global alternative, PUBG Mobile. The in-game adjustments can make executing any action in the game much easier. Thus, players can start by tweaking their sensitivity, HUD, graphics, and more to get better results in the game.

An optimal HUD layout allows gamers to become comfortable with how the game plays on their device. Adjusting sensitivity offers easy swiping and sliding on the screen, granting better control in terms of recoil, aiming, shooting, movement, and more. Similarly, graphics and other customizations can provide a smoother, more user-friendly experience in BGMI.

Ideal BGMI settings for beginners try in 2022

Readers can find the ideal BGMI system settings that they can copy and use below.

Controls in BGMI

Controls in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

Basic Controls

Fire settings

Display Left-Side Fire Button - Always On

Always On Bolt-Action Rifle & Crossbow Firing Mode - Release

Release Shotgun Firing Mode - Tap

Scope Settings

Scope Mode - Mixed

Mixed Camera Rotation while ADS - Enable

Enable Quick Scope Switch - Enable

Enable Canted Sight Button - Tap to Switch

Tap to Switch Focal Length Adjustment - Tap

Peek Settings

Peek - Enable

Advanced Controls

Features

Universal Mark - Enable

Enable Headshot Sound Effects - Enable

Enable Jump/Climb - Merge

Merge Merging Crouching and Laying Prone - Enable

Enable Quick Throw - Enable

Enable Throwable Quick Wheel - Enable

Enable Auto Jump - Disable

Disable Tap to Mark Location - Enable

Enable Throw Consumables - Enable

Enable Transparent UI Mode - Enable

Enable Slide (Arena) - Enable

Enable FPP Swap - Enable

Enable FPP Dynamic Holding - Enable

Enable 3rd Person Perspective Camera View - 90

90 Sprint Sensitivity - 50%

50% 1st Person Perspective Camera View - 90

Assist Features

Aim Assist - Enable

Enable Main Screen Audio Markers - Enable

Enable Auto-Mark Hit Locations - Enable

Enable Healing Prompt - Enable

Enable Continuously Use Bandages - Enable

Enable Auto-Open Doors - Enable

Enable Blocked Sight Warning - Enable

Enable Default Parachute Follow - Enable

Enable Horizontal Swipe Acceleration - Enable

Gyroscope

Gyroscope - Always On (For better movement)

Aim

Aim Features - Enable

Recording

Highlight Moments - Enable (Optional)

Enable (Optional) Death Replay - Enable (Optional)

Graphics & Audio in BGMI

Graphics

Gamescreen and Lobby

Graphics - Smooth

Smooth Frame Rate - Medium

Medium Style - Classic

General Settings

Anti-Aliasing - Close

Close Colorblind mode - Based on the player's physical disability

Based on the player's physical disability Brightness - 100%

100% Non-Standard Screens - Based on the screen of the device

Based on the screen of the device Auto-Adjust Graphics - Enable

Effects

As per players' preference

Audio

As per players' preference

Customize buttons in BGMI

Use (1) Left: movement and Right: fire (fixed button)

Users should take a look at the following images for better assistance:

Two-finger

Two-finger setting (Image via Krafton)

Three-finger

Three-finger setting (Image via Krafton)

Four-finger

Four-finger setting (Image via Krafton)

Sensitivity in BGMI

Sensitivity adjustments in Battlegrounds Mobile India (Image via Krafton)

Camera Sensitivity

3rd Person (TPP) No scope: 137-146

1st Person (FPP) No scope: 104-113

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 69-78

2x Scope: 49-58

3x Scope: 25-34

4x Scope: 20-29

6x Scope: 17-26

8x Scope: 7-16

ADS Sensitivity

3rd Person No scope: 164-173

1st Person No scope: 124-133

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 84-93

2x Scope: 56-65

3x Scope: 46-55

4x Scope: 22-31

6x Scope: 17-26

8x Scope: 7-16

Camera Sensitivity (free look)

3rd Person Camera (Character, Vehicle): 200-209

Camera: 163-172

1st Person Camera (Character): 195-204

Gyroscope

3rd Person No Scope: 310-319

1st Person No Scope: 310-319

Red Dot, Holographic: 234-243

2x Scope: 215-224

3x Scope: 125-134

4x Scope: 92-101

6x Scope: 44-53

8x Scope: 28-37

Players can use the same sensitivity settings for ADS Gyroscope.

Pick Up

Settings related to Pick Up (Image via Krafton)

Pick Up Configuration

Auto Pick Up - Enable

Enable Auto Pick Up Lv. 3 Backpacks - Enable

Enable Auto Pick Up Scope - Enable

Enable Auto Pick Up Canted Sight - Enable

Enable Auto Pick Up Pistols - Enable

Enable Don't Auto Pick Up Dropped Scopes - Enable

Enable Stop Auto Pick Up when List is Collapsed - Enable

Enable Mag Pick-Up Priority - Default

Users can keep the default Pick Up limits for Ammo and other accessories.

Crosshair

Crosshair color settings (Image via Krafton)

One can use the color of their preference on different scope attachments.

Haptic Feedback System

Haptic Feedback System (Image via Krafton)

Open (If available)

With these adjustments made to the settings for the game, players can expect an improvement in their performance and may even go on to win more matches.

