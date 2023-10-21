Best BGMI anime names (October 2023)

In the world of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), choosing the right character name can make a significant difference. It not only reflects your persona but also adds a touch of uniqueness to your gaming experience. For anime enthusiasts, drawing inspiration from iconic characters can be a fantastic way to infuse some extra flair into their BGMI journey.

This article provides some of the best anime-inspired BGMI character names to consider.

Best BGMI anime character names for October 2023

Here are some anime names gaining popularity in October 2023, which you can use after the BGMI 2.8 update to showcase your strength, resilience, and power.

Gojo (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Ichigo (Bleach)

Senjumaru Shutara (Bleach)

Pain (Naruto)

Madara (Naruto)

Saitama (One Punch Man)

Goku (Dragon Ball)

Vegeta (Dragon Ball)

Muzan (Demon Slayer)

Eren Yeager (Attack on Titan)

Mikasa (Attack on Titan)

Zeke (Attack on Titan)

Ymir (Attack on Titan)

Levi (Attack on Titan)

Kenpachi (Bleach)

Ryuken Ishida (Bleach)

Aizen (Bleach)

Toji (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Sukuna (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Nanami (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Mei Mei (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Ikkaku (Bleach)

Yoruichi (Bleach)

Mayuri (Bleach)

Rukia (Bleach)

Konan (Naruto)

Might Guy (Naruto)

Itachi (Naruto)

Jiren (Dragon Ball)

Whis (Dragon Ball)

Beerus (Dragon Ball)

Akaza (Demon Slayer)

Rengoku (Demon Slayer)

Giyu Tomioka (Demon Slayer)

Nezuko Kamado (Demon Slayer)

Yoriichi (Demon Slayer)

Ryuk (Death Note)

Light Yagami (Death Note)

Rem (Death Note)

Mello (Death Note)

Kiyomi Takada (Death Note)

Misa Amane (Death Note)

Gintoki Sakata (Gintama)

Kagura (Gintama)

Prince Hata (Gintama)

Shinpachi Shimura (Gintama)

Edward Elric (Fullmetal Alchemist)

Envy (Fullmetal Alchemist)

Roy Mustang (Fullmetal Alchemist)

Riza Haweye (Fullmetal Alchemist)

Lelouch Lamperouge (Code Geass)

Suzaku Kururugi (Code Geass)

Shirley Fenette (Code Geass)

Nunnally (Code Geass)

Jeremiah Gottwald (Code Geass)

Whitebeard (One Piece)

Zoro (One Piece)

Mihawk (One Piece)

Kaido (One Piece)

Oden (One Piece)

Luffy (One Piece)

Amon (Legend of Korra)

Aang (Legend of Korra)

Kantara (Legend of Korra)

Asami Sato (Legend of Korra)

Hol Horse (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure)

Mista (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure)

Joseph Joestar (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure)

Noriaki Kakyoin (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure)

Yujiro Hanma (Baki)

Baki Hanma (Baki)

Katsumi Orochi (Baki)

Izo Motobe (Baki)

Kaoru Hanayama (Baki)

Takashi Komuro (High School of the Dead)

Rei Miyamoto (High School of the Dead)

Kota Hirano (High School of the Dead)

Shizuka Marikawa (High School of the Dead)

Lady Dorothea Grethe (The Kingdom of Ruins)

Punchinello (The Kingdom of Ruins)

Zirconia Morgan (The Kingdom of Ruins)

These names pay tribute to some of the most legendary characters in anime history, each carrying its own unique aura. Whether you're drawn to the tactical brilliance of Naruto characters, the raw power of Dragon Ball warriors, or the indomitable spirit of Demon Slayer, your BGMI character name can reflect the essence of your favorite anime.

In conclusion, choosing an anime-inspired name for your BGMI character not only adds a layer of personalization but also showcases your admiration for these iconic characters. So step onto the battlegrounds with a name that resonates with the strength and spirit of your chosen anime hero, and let the games begin.