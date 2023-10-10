BGMI 2.8 update: Zombie Edge mode - Aerolith Labs, Outpost Zone, and more

The much-anticipated BGMI 2.8 update has arrived, introducing the heart-pounding Zombie Edge mode. Available on Erangel, Miramar, and Livik maps, this mode ushers players into a nightmarish world filled with three formidable zombie types: the Ripper, Berserker, and Mutant. But that's not all - with the introduction of Aerolith Labs and Outpost Zone, players are in for a wild ride.

In this update, players won't need to rely on airdrops to acquire an AUG, as it will now be readily available in regular gameplay. On the other hand, the FAMAS will remain an exclusive airdrop weapon. Mutation Blade, Mutation Gauntlets, and reduced recoil in ACE32 also add a layer of thrill to the game.

This article delves into the important features that come along with this update.

BGMI 2.8 update: Aerolith Lab, Outpost Zone, and achievements

Aerolith Lab: The epicenter of chaos

For those seeking high-risk, high-reward action, the Aerolith Lab is the place to be. Acting as the hot drop for players during this event, it's a treasure trove of loot, promising intense gunfights and heart-pounding action. Upon entry, players are greeted with a respawn card, ensuring they stay in the action while playing BGMI. At the heart of the Aerolith Lab lies an Aerolith Rock, which is on a timer.

As the countdown ticks, the Aerolith begins to absorb zombies, growing stronger by the second. When time runs out, the rage-fueled Berserker spawns, presenting players with a formidable challenge that demands coordinated effort to overcome. Additionally, including the Maglev Hoverboard offers lightning-fast travel options for players on the move.

Outpost Zone

In the midst of the Outpost Zone, players will find the ultimate test of their mettle - the Zombie Boss. Triumphing over this formidable adversary rewards players with a coveted Level 3 Loot and a chance to secure the elusive Mutation items, as well as the exclusive Pocket Vehicle item. This central challenge is sure to be a focal point for intense battles and strategic maneuvering.

Achievements: Danger Zone and Finishing Blow

The BGMI 2.8 update also brings two exhilarating achievements to the forefront: Danger Zone and Finishing Blow. For the former, players must enter the Aerolith Lab, dispatching 15 zombies while equipped with either the Mutation Blade or Mutation Gauntlet. Completing this feat earns players two Classic Crate Coupons and a respectable 30 achievement points.

For those seeking the ultimate test of skill and precision, the Finishing Blow achievement beckons. Players at Diamond tier and above must utilize the Mutation Blade or Mutation Gauntlet to secure the final, decisive blow on the last remaining player in a Ranked-Zombie's Edge match. Achieving this feat awards the title of Mutant Vanquisher and an additional 30 achievement points.

Since the release of BGMI 2.8, these features promise to be a game-changer, immersing players in a high-stakes battle against the undead.

The download size of the update is 303 MB for Android devices and 2.6 GB for IOS. With that being said, it's time to gear up, face the danger, and stake your claim in the battlegrounds like never before!