Best BGMI drop strategies for more kills in February 2022

BGMI involves the use of impeccable strategies to win matches. Although rank pushers prefer to play passively, most gamers try to take an aggressive stance and look to accumulate kills in the process.

While frags can be accumulated throughout a classic match, users who choose the best drop strategies can increase their kill count by picking up eliminations from the beginning of a battle royale match.

Which are the best drop strategies BGMI players can follow to get more kills?

1) Choose a hot-drop as a drop location

Several vicinities across the six classic BR maps often turn into hot-drops, witnessing many visitors dropping into the area to get the best loot. Gamers trying to get more kills can land in these locations to engage in initial fights.

Although this is a risky maneuver, it can help the players get many kills if executed properly.

2) Use the fastest landing method

Parachuting is an art in BGMI that users need to master to get more kills. Those who land fastest can get hold of a gun and take down airborne enemies. This will provide them with a boost by increasing their kill tally in the initial stages of matches.

To land the fastest, gamers need to drop at the 750-meter mark.

3) Try and take control of the highest point

Heights play a significant role in classic BGMI match fights as users with a height advantage can easily spot enemies below and eliminate them. This is because they get a better chance of getting a headshot of the enemy below them.

Doing this will considerably increase players' kill count in matches.

4) Stick together and establish proper communication

Squads that stick together often perform better in BR matches than those that drop into different locations. After landing in a vicinity, gamers can gather loot and then take fights while staying in each other's line of cover.

However, they must remember to establish proper communication, which will help massively during fights. Users must give appropriate calls before rushing, as doing so together will help the entire squad pick up more kills and survive longer.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer