Battlegrounds Mobile India's (BGMI) popularity is unrivaled in its target territory, with everyone from casual players to content creators picking up the game. While most players prefer choosing a fair fight in Squad vs Squad, Solo vs Solo, or Duo vs Duo modes, there are some players who prefer Solo vs Squad matches to test their skill when the odds are stacked against them.

This type of gameplay is prevalent mainly among YouTubers who upload videos showcasing their gameplay. For players looking to tackle this challenge, it becomes imperative that they choose the best gun combinations which will enable them to win back-to-back fights.

What are the best BGMI gun combos for Solo vs Squad matches?

1) M416 and UMP45

The M416 and UMP45 combo is reportedly amongst the best gun combinations in the game. Be it close-range, mid-range or long-range, these two weapons are deadly when used well. While the M416 can be used for short and long-range sprays, UMP45 is a beast in close-range combat.

This combination is mostly used by BGMI esports players with great efficiency. Since the UMP45 was changed from the UMP9, the weapon has become a crowd favorite.

Players who play Solo vs Squad matches will greatly benefit from this gun combination as players can have all aspects of gunplay covered with these two weapons.

2) M416 and Beryl M762

BGMI players who prefer to play Solo vs Squad Matches often tend to initiate fights to thin out the herd as soon as possible. The M416 and Beryl M762 combination is a dual assault rifle gun combination tailor-made for such situations.

While managing both 5.56mm ammo for M416 and 7.62 ammo for a player can become tedious, it is probably the only thing they have to worry when running this loadout. The Beryl M762 can be destructive in close-range while the M416, being an all-around AR, complements the other weapon effectively.

3) M416 and DP28

The M416 and DP28 combination is one of the most overlooked gun combinations in BGMI. This is because DP28 cannot be found on all battle royale maps present in the game. This combination is suitable for players playing on Erangel or Livik.

While the DP28 is great for burst sprays, the M416 is great for both short and long range sprays. Moreover, the 47 bullet capacity of DP 28 can prove invaluable in Solo vs Squad situations in BGMI.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the author's views. Each player can have their own individual choices.

Edited by Danyal Arabi