Best BGMI gyroscope sensitivity for beginners (February 2022)

Sensitivity settings play an essential role in shooting games and are also relevant in the popular Battle Royale game, BGMI. Since sensitivity settings help to aim properly by controlling weapon recoil, it enables players to win more fights and make their way to obtaining "Chicken Dinners."

With more players joining in every day and the esports scenario of Battlegrounds Mobile India reaching its pinnacle, the need to find proper sensitivity settings has increased.

However, amongst the different sensitivity settings present in the game, players have found that setting up the gyroscope sensitivity settings has been the most difficult.

This has been the case with many new players who have shifted to the game after the ban on Free Fire (which does not have the option to use gyroscope) in the country.

Which are the best gyroscope settings in BGMI that can help beginners improve their aim?

The gyroscope is an in-built sensor that enables players to aim by tilting their mobile phones. It helps players considerably during fights by shifting their aim easily.

3rd Person No Scope: 350-400 percent

1st Person No Scope: 350-400 percent

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 350-400 percent

2x Scope: 350-400 percent

3x Scope: 320-350 percent

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 320-350 percent

6x Scope: 120-140 percent

Other sensitivity settings that beginners need to fix for effective gameplay

1) Camera sensitivity

Camera sensitivity works in tandem with gyroscope sensitivity and ADS sensitivity, helping players look around using the in-game eye button.

Here's a guide to camera sensitivity:

3rd Person No Scope: 230-250 percent

1st person No scope: 230-250 percent

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 25-35 percent

2x Scope: 33-45 percent

3x Scope: 34-45 percent

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 26-31 percent

6x Scope: 19-24 percent

2) ADS sensitivity

The Aim Down Sight (ADS) Sensitivity must be kept lower for players using a gyroscope in BGMI. This will help them use their thumbs to move in the game. Here is a guide to ADS sensitivity settings for gyroscope users:

3rd Person No Scope: 120 percent

1st Person No Scope: 105-110

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 2 percent

2x Scope: 3 percent

3x Scope: 24-28 percent

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 10-30 percent

6x Scope: 15-22 percent

Note: This article reflects the author's opinion.

