Best BGMI sensitivity settings for 4X and 6X sprays with M416

Perfect sensitivity settings are mandatory for a Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) player to improve their skills and perform better in-game. A player needs to adjust their sensitivity settings according to their comfort zone and mobile devices.

Some players prefer to adjust their sensitivity settings depending on the individual guns and their mode of use in the game. However, players may become confused and face some difficulties while deciding and changing it.

This article dives into the ideal sensitivity settings for the M416 by attaching 4X and 6X for mid and long-range sprays.

Explore these sensitivity settings for better M416 spray in BGMI

The title offers a unique range of weapons and the M416 is one of the most popular guns in the game. The gun belongs to the Assault Rifle category and uses 5.56 ammunition.

M416 is a versatile gun that can be used in close and long-range. Players prefer to knock down their opponents mid and long-range by spraying through M416 by attaching 4X and 6X. Gamers need a lot of practice and develop the skill to master this in the game. In addition to that, they need a perfect sensitivity setting as well.

Here are the sensitivity settings that can be followed while spraying through M416 by attaching 4X and 6X.

Camera Sensitivity

4x Scope: 14%

6x Scope: 12%

ADS Sensitivity

4x Scope: 20%

6x Scope: 12%

Using a gyroscope in this will be beneficial for the players as well. Here are gyroscope sensitivity settings for the M416 long-range spray in BGMI:

Gyroscope Sensitivity

4x Scope: 275%

6x Scope: 130%

ADS Gyroscope Sensitivity

4x Scope: 275%

6x Scope: 130%

BGMI players can use these sensitivity settings to perform better in the game using M416 by attaching 4X and 6X. However, players need to adjust the settings according to their comfort zone and playing devices. Minimal changes in the settings will help them to perform better in the match.

Edited by Srijan Sen