Best BGMI sensitivity settings and code for no-recoil gyroscope controls

BGMI's increasing popularity has led to a rise in the number of players. This has resulted in the lobbies getting more competitive. To perform better, players need to find the perfect sensitivity settings that will enable them to knock down opponents easily during fights. Furthermore, it will also improve their aim, instilling confidence.

What are the sensitivity settings that BGMI players can use to see negligible recoil while spraying down opponents?

1) Camera sensitivity

Fixing Camera Sensitivity for better aim (Image via Sportskeeda)

Camera sensitivity refers to the settings on the screen that help players to get a better view using the eye button in the game.

3rd Person No Scope: 230-250 percent

1st person No scope: 230-250 percent

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 25-35 percent

2x Scope: 33-45 percent

3x Scope: 34-45 percent

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 26-31 percent

6x Scope: 19-24 percent

8x Scope: 16-22 percent

2) ADS sensitivity

Choosing ADS sensitivity according to gyroscope sensitivity (Image via Sportskeeda)

Aim Down Sight (ADS) sensitivity works in accordance with the gyroscope and camera sensitivities. ADS sensitivity settings are generally higher for non-gyroscope players and lower for those who prefer playing using a gyroscope.

3rd Person No Scope: 120 percent

1st Person No Scope: 105-110

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 2 percent

2x Scope: 3 percent

3x Scope: 24-28 percent

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 10-30 percent

6x Scope: 15-22 percent

8x Scope: 24-28 percent

3) Gyroscope sensitivity (gyroscope and gyroscope ADS sensitivity are merged together)

Setting the best gyroscope settings for no-recoil (Image via Sportskeeda)

The gyroscope sensor comes in-built on mobile phones. It enables BGMI players to shift their aim from one target to another by tilting their devices. Using a gyroscope can help players reduce recoil to a great extent.

3rd Person No Scope: 350-400 percent

1st Person No Scope: 350-400 percent

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 350-400 percent

2x Scope: 350-400 percent

3x Scope: 320-350 percent

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 320-350 percent

6x Scope: 120-140 percent

8x Scope: 84-88 percent

BGMI sensitivity codes

Battlegrounds Mobile India helps players to share their sensitivity codes with others. Most popular YouTubers and pro players of the game are seen sharing their sensitivity code with their fans who would like to emulate their heroes.

Here's a sensitivity code for reference: 7076-2791-3678-2649-621

However, players who have their own sensitivity settings tend to perform better than those who follow another player's code.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Siddharth Satish