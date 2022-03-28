Best BGMI sensitivity settings and code for no-recoil gyroscope controls

BGMI's increasing popularity has led to a rise in the number of players. This has resulted in the lobbies getting more competitive. To perform better, players need to find the perfect sensitivity settings that will enable them to knock down opponents easily during fights. Furthermore, it will also improve their aim, instilling confidence.
What are the sensitivity settings that BGMI players can use to see negligible recoil while spraying down opponents?
1) Camera sensitivity
Camera sensitivity refers to the settings on the screen that help players to get a better view using the eye button in the game.
- 3rd Person No Scope: 230-250 percent
- 1st person No scope: 230-250 percent
- Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 25-35 percent
- 2x Scope: 33-45 percent
- 3x Scope: 34-45 percent
- 4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 26-31 percent
- 6x Scope: 19-24 percent
- 8x Scope: 16-22 percent
2) ADS sensitivity
Aim Down Sight (ADS) sensitivity works in accordance with the gyroscope and camera sensitivities. ADS sensitivity settings are generally higher for non-gyroscope players and lower for those who prefer playing using a gyroscope.
- 3rd Person No Scope: 120 percent
- 1st Person No Scope: 105-110
- Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 2 percent
- 2x Scope: 3 percent
- 3x Scope: 24-28 percent
- 4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 10-30 percent
- 6x Scope: 15-22 percent
- 8x Scope: 24-28 percent
3) Gyroscope sensitivity (gyroscope and gyroscope ADS sensitivity are merged together)
The gyroscope sensor comes in-built on mobile phones. It enables BGMI players to shift their aim from one target to another by tilting their devices. Using a gyroscope can help players reduce recoil to a great extent.
- 3rd Person No Scope: 350-400 percent
- 1st Person No Scope: 350-400 percent
- Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 350-400 percent
- 2x Scope: 350-400 percent
- 3x Scope: 320-350 percent
- 4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 320-350 percent
- 6x Scope: 120-140 percent
- 8x Scope: 84-88 percent
BGMI sensitivity codes
Battlegrounds Mobile India helps players to share their sensitivity codes with others. Most popular YouTubers and pro players of the game are seen sharing their sensitivity code with their fans who would like to emulate their heroes.
Here's a sensitivity code for reference: 7076-2791-3678-2649-621
However, players who have their own sensitivity settings tend to perform better than those who follow another player's code.
Note: This article reflects the author's views.