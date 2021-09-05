Best BGMI sensitivity settings for gyroscope to control recoil like professional players

Playing BGMI like professional gamers such as Mortal, Kronten, Jonathan, and Dynamo is a dream of thousands of aspiring young talents. These pros have made a name for themselves through their content updates and regular BGMI streams.

The one basic thing that separates a professional gamer from the rest of the lot is the gameplay. Their ability to adapt to situations and control the recoil of guns, especially during close-range combat, has gained significant admiration in the gaming community.

Players are eager to know how to control the recoil of guns to fare better in BGMI matches. The answer to this query will be discussed in this article, and they will learn to adjust the gyroscope sensitivity settings.

BGMI: Adjust gyroscope settings for a more professional gameplay

Users should understand that no one becomes a professional in a day or two. It requires adequate practice and a considerable investment of patience.

Apart from learning from their mistakes, players will also be required to make basic changes to improve their gameplay. One such aspect is adjusting the sensitivity settings, especially that of the gyroscope.

BGMI offers three types of sensitivity settings to be adjusted. While gamers are aware of the ADS and the camera settings, the gyroscope controls often go unnoticed. However, it is one of the most critical aspects of the game and helps reduce the recoil of a gun.

The gyroscope helps in the movement of the screen without using any fingers. Players will not require the assistance of their fingers to change their view. Just tilting the screen will do the job, and they can concentrate upon firing at opponents.

Gyroscope sensitivity settings can reduce recoil in the game (Image via BGMI)

The best gyroscope settings used by professional gamers are given below:

TPP No scope: 300%

FPP No scope: 300%

Red Dot, Holographic, & Aim Assist: 285-300%

2x Scope: 285- 300%

3x Scope and Win94 Scope: 180-220%

4x Scope and VSS Scope: 160-200%

6x Scope: 60 - 70%

8x Scope: 50 - 60%

It should be noted that the settings differ from person to person, and players will be required to tweak minor aspects to have the perfect gyroscope sensitivity settings in BGMI.

They are also advised to spend some time in the Training Mode to adjust to the gyroscope settings before entering a ranked Battle Royale match.

Edited by Ravi Iyer