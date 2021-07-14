BGMI 1.5 update feature: How to set ADS Gyroscope sensitivity

The most awaited Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) 1.5 update has hit the servers in the Indian region. In the new 1.5 update, a lot of things have changed, especially the introduction of a new sensitivity ADS Gyroscope settings.

The new ADS Gyroscope sensitivity is used for recoil control and will only activate while shooting, whereas the normal Gyroscope sensitivity is for adjusting the aim by tilting the phone. Players can now customize their sensitivity settings for each BGMI weapon.

This article dives into how to set ADS Gyroscope sensitivity and the optimal settings for BGMI.

A step-by-step guide to set up ADS Gyroscope sensitivity in BGMI

Step 1: After opening Battlegrounds Mobile India, click on the "Settings" option. Go to "Sensitivity."

Players have two options to set up their ADS Gyroscope sensitivity Players can choose to customize individual guns

Step 2: Players will have two options: Overall Sensitivity and Customized Sensitivity. In Customized Sensitivity, they can now customize the dedicated sensitivity of each firearm, which takes effect when using the corresponding firearm in-game. The Overall Sensitivity is used by all non-customized weapons.

Step 3

: To customize the ADS Gyroscope sensitivity, scroll down to find the ADS Gyroscope sensitivity.

Step 4: Players can now set their ADS Gyroscope sensitivity according to their play style and what suits them the best. It is recommended to use the same sensitivity in both Gyroscope and ADS Gyroscope.

Step 5: Before jumping on to ranked games, it is important to hit the training floor to find out the ideal sensitivity for each weapon in BGMI.

Gyroscope and ADS Gyroscope sensitivity for best recoil

Image via Snax Gaming

Snax, who is a professional BGMI esports player, shared his ADS Gyroscope sensitivity that can aid players in controlling the recoil of the weapon.

ADS Gyroscope Sensitivity

3rd Person No Scope: 280%

1st Person No Scope: 280%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 300%

2x Scope: 300%

3x Scope, Win94: 250%

4x Scope, VSS: 185

6x Scope: 110%

8x Scope: 80%

Gyroscope Sensitivity

3rd Person No Scope: 280%

1st Person No Scope: 280%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 300%

2x Scope: 300%

3x Scope, Win94: 250%

4x Scope, VSS: 185

6x Scope: 110%

8x Scope: 80%

Note: The settings mentioned here are subjective. This might not be the best option for every player. Experiment with the settings to find an individual comfort zone.

