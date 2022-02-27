Best BGMI sensitivity settings for M416 + 6x combo (February 2022)

Sensitivity settings play a crucial role in the Battle Royale game, BGMI, helping players enhance their gameplay by improving their aim while shooting. This happens as better sensitivity settings help in reducing weapon recoil considerably.

With the player base growing staggeringly and the esports scenario thriving, players have delved into the nitty-gritty of the game and tried to find the best sensitivity settings that will improve their gaming experience.

Since M416 is the most used gun for sprays, most BGMI players add a customized sensitivity settings for the gun separately. Using that, they can spray down opponents while equipping the 6x scope in the gun.

BGMI Sensitivity guide for M416 + 6x combination

1) Camera Sensitivity

Tweaking Camera Sensitivity in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

Camera sensitivity works in tandem with the other sensitivities present in the game. It helps in looking at a 360 degree view with the help of the eye-button present in the game.

Here's a look at how to set up Camera Senstivity.

3rd Person No Scope: 230-250 percent

1st person No scope: 230-250 percent

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 25-35 percent

2x Scope: 33-45 percent

3x Scope: 34-45 percent

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 26-31 percent

6x Scope: 19-24 percent

2) ADS Sensitivity

Fixing ADS Sensitivity for M416 sprays (Image via Krafton)

ADS Sensitivity helps in controlling weapon recoil by dragging down the aim with a thumb. However, for players using Gyroscope, the ADS sensitivity is kept low and vice-versa.

3rd Person No Scope: 120 percent

1st Person No Scope: 105-110

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 2 percent

2x Scope: 3 percent

3x Scope: 24-28 percent

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 10-30 percent

6x Scope: 15-22 percent

3) Gyroscope Sensitivity

Choosing the best Gyroscope sensitivity (Image via Krafton)

Gyroscope is an in-built sensor that helps players change their aim by tilting their mobile phone. The use of Gyroscope enables players to win more fights.

Here's a guide to setting up Gyroscope sensitivity:

3rd Person No Scope: 120 percent

1st Person No Scope: 105-110

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 2 percent

2x Scope: 3 percent

3x Scope: 24-28 percent

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 10-30 percent

6x Scope: 15-22 percent

Note: This article reflects the author's views. Players are advised to use the training grounds and find the best sensitivity settings for M416 + 6x sprays.

