Best BGMI sensitivity settings for SMGs in 2022

BGMI offers a vast range of weapons like assault rifles, SMGs, sniper rifles, and much more for an exhilarating battle royale experience. SMGs are one of the recommended weapons for close-range combat.

These guns have a high rate of fire with decent damage per hit, helpful to defeat an opponent in a 1v1 battle. However, players can also use SMGs to their full potential with a good set of sensitivity settings. This article discusses the best sensitivity settings for players to use with SMGs in BGMI in 2022.

BGMI sensitivity settings for SMGs in 2022

Camera Sensitivity Settings

Camera sensitivity settings (Image via Krafton)

The camera sensitivity settings allow players to change the speed of their camera angle movement. Players can increase or decrease the speed of their camera rotation with these sensitivity settings. Here are the best sensitivity settings for players to use for SMGs in BGMI:

No Scope: 130-140%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 65-70%

2x Scope: 33-45%

3x Scope: 24-32%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 23-27%

6x Scope: 15-19%

8x Scope: 10-15%

ADS Sensitivity Settings

ADS sensitivity settings(Image via Krafton)

The ADS sensitivity settings help players to change the sensitivity of their scope-on mode. Players can use the following ADS sensitivities for SMGs in the game.

No Scope: 130-140%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 65-70%

2x Scope: 33-45%

3x Scope: 25-32%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 23-27%

6x Scope: 15-19%

8x Scope: 12-15%

Gyroscope Sensitivity Settings

G gyroscope sensitivity settings (Image via Krafton)

Gyroscope sensitivity settings play a major role in improving a player's aim with SMGs in the title. With gyro settings, players can do aim and control recoil by tilting their device. Here are the most widely used gyroscope sensitivity settings for SMGs:

TPP/FPP No Scope: 300-400%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 300-400%

2x Scope: 300-400%

3x Scope: 170-250%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 180-230%

6x Scope: 80-130%

8x Scope: 70-110%

ADS Gyroscope Sensitivity Settings

BGMI ADS Gyroscope sensitivity settings (Image via Krafton)

The ADS gyroscope sensitivity settings work the same as the gyro sensitivities. These settings are only activated when the player uses the shoot button in scope-on mode.

TPP/FPP No Scope: 300-400%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 300-400%

2x Scope: 250-350%

3x Scope: 180-240%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 190-250%

6x Scope: 80-120%

8x Scope: 50-100%

Note: The article reflects the writer's views. Players are advised to the first practice and get used to these settings before trying them in matches.

