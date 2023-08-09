5 best features in BGMI 2.7 update

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) just pushed the 2.7 version update for both Android and iOS devices. This has everyone bubbling with excitement, and it is totally justified. This update features a unique collaboration between Krafton and Dragon Ball Super. It is similar to the one we saw in PUBG Mobile. If you have been playing the game throughout the duration of the ban, you will know that everyone was bored of the Pharaoh mode.

Players were forced to play this event for almost an entire year, and now that a new Theme has arrived, it is safe to say BGMI will feel refreshing again. In this article, we will take a look at some of the best features that have been added to the game in this new update.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Top 5 features in BGMI 2.7 version update

Listed below are the five best features that Krafton has implemented into BGMI with the 2.7 update that was released today:

1) Redeem coupon scraps with silver fragments

One of the best features of the game was removed after the recent unban, and that was the ability to purchase Premium and Classic Crate coupon scraps.

Previously, when the game was not banned, players could buy them using silver fragments:

Classic Coupon Scraps: 10 silver fragments

Premium Coupon Scraps: 20 silver fragments

That said, after the game got unbanned recently, this feature was removed. Given that this is a nice way to get Classic Crate and Premium Crate coupons, people were not very happy.

That is no longer true with the new 2.7 version update in BGMI. You can buy coupon scraps using silver fragments with the arrival of the new Dragon Ball Super update in the game.

To redeem coupon scraps:

Click on the Shop icon on your screen.

Go to Treasures and scroll to the bottom of the page.

You can redeem the scraps here.

2) 90 FPS has returned to BGMI

For quite some time, the 90 Frames Per Second (FPS) feature was removed from the game, and it was not known why. That said, with the launch of the new 2.7 update, it has returned to BGMI. You can enjoy silky smooth frame rates with the new Dragon Ball Super update.

While 60 FPS is more than enough to enjoy the game, 90 FPS players often tend to have an upper hand as it is believed that guns have a slightly higher fire rate in devices that support the 90 FPS feature.

3) New Dragon Ball Super mode

Players were sick and tired of playing the same Pharaoh mode throughout the duration of the ban. With the 2.7 version update, you will now be able to enjoy a brand new game mode called the Dragon Ball Super Themed mode.

In this, you can play as one of the many characters from the popular Dragon Ball Super anime:

Goku

Vegeta

Gohan

Frieza

Piccolo

There are many exciting things to do in the Dragon Ball Super mode. For instance, you can gather Dragon Balls and summon The Eternal Shenron, who can grant you a wish in the game. You can ask for better guns and armor, faster healing, and other benefits.

4) Revamped Royale Pass

Royale Passes used to have 50 levels for the longest time imaginable. That has been replaced with a new mechanic. Royale Passes will now have 100 levels like the initial days of PUBG Mobile.

If you are new to the game, you will not relate to this, but in the early days of the game, the Royale Pass used to have 100 levels instead of 50.

5) Payload 3.0 has returned to the game

You can now enjoy Payload Tank Invasion in BGMI. It was removed from the game for some time, and just like the 90 FPS feature, the reasons for this are unknown. But it has returned, and this time around, it comes with a lot of new features. Payload is a nice way to enjoy some quality time with your friends without the stress of getting kills or placement points.

These are some of the many features you can enjoy in BGMI now that the 2.7 update has rolled out. People will enjoy the game again, and hopefully, it will attract more users. Old players who had taken a hiatus from the game might also find a reason to return to BGMI.

We hope you have fun with the newly released mode in Battlegrounds Mobile India. As of the writing of this article, the 2.7 update has been rolled out for both iOS and Android users. You can download it from the official outlets. To learn more, you can read this article. It is best if you avoid APK files from third-party outlets.