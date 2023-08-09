BGMI 2.7 update: Android and iOS download size and links

BGMI players have patiently waited for this day. Krafton has finally announced that the 2.7 update will be coming to the game, creating a buzz within the player base. We have had to play the same mode for a year during the ban period, and even after the BGMI unban, the title did not receive an update. The game was met with mixed reactions due to this, but that should now change.

With the Battlegrounds Mobile India 2.7 version update, you can enjoy a collaboration between Krafton and Dragon Ball Super. If you have already played this mode in PUBG Mobile, expect a similar experience in BGMI. You will get two new modes revolving around everything related to Dragon Ball Super, new gun skins, and HOLA Buddies.

In this article, we will tell you where to download the new 2.7 update and walk you through all the steps involved while installing it.

BGMI 2.7 version: Update schedule, download links, and features

Krafton has not announced the exact date when they will push the 2.7 version update for players to download and experience. We can speculate that it will happen very soon. Judging from how they roll out updates for other games post-announcement, we can expect the update to be available in a couple of days, if not today.

According to the official website, the updates are scheduled to roll out on:

Android users : August 9, 2023, between 1:30 pm and 7:30 pm IST.

: August 9, 2023, between 1:30 pm and 7:30 pm IST. iOS users: August 9, 2023, at 4 pm IST.

We were not provided any information about the update sizes, but they will most likely be the same as the ones we received for PUBG Mobile:

Android update size : ~790 MB

: ~790 MB iOS update size: ~2.2 GB

Note that these do not reflect the final update sizes. These do not include additional resources needed to run the game smoothly.

BGMI 2.7 update download links

You can download the 2.7 version update from the following links:

Android devices : https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.pubg.imobile

: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.pubg.imobile iOS devices : https://apps.apple.com/in/app/battlegrounds-mobile-india/id1526436837

: https://apps.apple.com/in/app/battlegrounds-mobile-india/id1526436837 Official website: https://www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com

New features in BGMI 2.7 update

As mentioned, this version of the game is set to feature a collaboration between Krafton and Dragon Ball Super. These are some of the features we can expect:

Dragon Ball-themed shop crates

Dragon Ball themed Special events

New weapons

New vehicles

New game modes based on Dragon Ball Super.

If you want detailed knowledge about the upcoming 2.7 update, you can read this article, where we talk about the same collaboration and the modes associated with it in PUBG Mobile.

That brings us to the end of this article. We will keep you posted about the exact release date and timings as soon as we receive more intel. Until then, you can read this article if you want to push your rank in the new update and improve your gun skills and play style.