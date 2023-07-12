PUBG Mobile 2.7 update: What will happen after summoning Shenron in the Dragon Ball Super Themed Mode

PUBG Mobile, also known as PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile, is set to launch the much-awaited Dragon Ball Super collaboration tomorrow, July 13, 2023. Regions like Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Vietnam have already received the 2.7 game update. The global fans are, however, becoming increasingly impatient for the release.

This collaboration with Dragon Ball Super has introduced a few game mechanics that have never been seen before in PUBG Mobile. This includes two unique modes - Dragon Ball Super Themed Mode and Battle Royale Dragon Ball Super Mode.

The latter lets you play as a character from the Dragon Ball series. You can choose one from the following:

Son Goku

Vegeta

Frieza

Piccolo

Ultimate Gohan

Today, we will focus on the former Dragon Ball Super Themed Mode, where you can get “buffs” from the Eternal Shenron.

You can collect Dragon Balls and summon Shenron with them. We will tell you how to do it and what happens when you summon him.

What happens when you summon Shenron in the Dragon Ball Super Themed Mode of PUBG Mobile?

If you want to summon Shenron in the Dragon Ball Super Themed mode, you must collect seven Dragon Balls. You can find these balls in special crates on the map.

Once you have all seven Dragon Balls, you can take these to a Shenron Shrine, also known as a Shenron Summoning Altar. Here, you can call upon Eternal Shenron and will be provided with the following choices:

1) Get Supplies: The whole team gets advanced supplies.

If you choose this, your squad will receive four special crates that are filled to the brim with loot items that you can only get from airdrop supplies.

2) Strengthen Kamehameha: Increase Kamehameha’s damage and range.

You get a special ability in PUBG Mobile called Kamehameha in this mode that you can use to kill your enemies. Increasing the strength of this ability will help you eliminate the enemies faster while using this ability.

3) Faster Healing: Increase the team’s healing and rescue speed.

Choosing this buff will allow your entire squad to heal faster. This can be useful when you are fighting an enemy and need to get a quick heal-off.

You need to be careful while doing this in PUBG Mobile, as your enemies will be able to see the entire animation that summons Shenron and the one when he leaves. There are chances that your enemies will ambush you after you interact with Shenron. This makes it a high-risk, high-reward scenario.

