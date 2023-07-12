PUBG Mobile 2.7 update: APK and iOS download size and links revealed

The 2.7 update in PUBG Mobile, also known as PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile, has the community bubbling with excitement, which is not very surprising. Krafton is collaborating with Dragon Ball for the very first time. This will introduce never-before-seen features to this popular tactical shooter. Before July 13, 2023, you can play the 2.7 update in the following regions:

Vietnam

Taiwan

Korea

Japan

This article will discuss everything you need to know to get the 2.7 update up and running on your mobile device.

PUBG Mobile 2.7 version: Update schedule, download links, and installation procedure for the APK file

The 2.7 update for PUBG Mobile will be available from the following places:

Google Play Store: 30% on July 12, 2023, at 6 am; 50% on July 12, 2023, at 10 am; 70% on July 13, 2023, at 2 am; 100% on July 13, 2023, at 4 am.

iOS App Store: 100% on July 13, 2023, at 1:30 am.

Samsung Galaxy Store: 100% on July 12, 2023, at 6 am.

Other popular outlets and their timing are as follows:

Amazon Appstore: 100% on July 13, 2023, at 1:45 am.

Huawei AppGallery: 100% on July 13, 2023, at 1:45 am.

Official Website and Third-Party Stores: 100% on July 13, 2023, at 1:45 am.

(Note: These timings are from the official PUBG Mobile patch notes)

According to the official website, the following are the update sizes for Android and iOS devices:

Android Update Size: 783 MB

iOS Update Size: 2.14 GB

The sizes mentioned here do not include the additional resources you need to download in the game.

Here is how you can install version 2.7 of the game from the official website:

Step 1: Click here to visit the official PUBG Mobile website and download the game from there.

Step 2: You can download the game's HD or compact version from the available links.

Step 3: The update will automatically get downloaded. The duration of the download depends on your device and internet speed.

Step 4: Once completed, you must manually install the new version of the game on your device.

Step 5: After installation, run the game and download the remaining update files from the prompt within the game's interface.

It is advisable to avoid random websites that provide APK download links, as these unauthorized providers can get your account banned.

That brings us to the end of this guide. We hope you found this helpful and were able to download the 2.7 update on your mobile device.

Note: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. So, it would be advisable to refrain from downloading this game from any source.

