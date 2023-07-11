How to download PUBG Mobile 2.7 update on Android and iOS devices

Consistent updates have been one of the main reasons why PUBG Mobile has retained its player base while also attracting new users. Following the success of the 2.6 version, the developers have started rolling out the 2.7 iteration of the game, bringing tons of new content. Among the numerous introductions that have been made, the collaboration with Dragon Ball Z has caught the most attention.

To download the PUBG Mobile 2.7 update, players can use the respective App Stores, i.e., Android users can employ the Google Play Store, while iOS users can utilize the Apple App Store. The detailed steps for downloading the game’s latest variant are provided in the section below.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is blocked in India under Section 69A of the IT Act, so players from the country must not play the game on their devices. However, they may enjoy BGMI, a separate IP launched specifically for the country.

A step-by-step guide to downloading the latest PUBG Mobile 2.7 update

Android

Android users can employ the Google Play Store to install the game (Image via Google Play Store).

Those on the Android platform can refer to the following steps to download and enjoy the 2.7 update of the game on their mobile devices:

Step 1: Get started by opening the Google Play Store and searching for the game using the search bar. You may directly visit the page at https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.tencent.ig&hl=en_US&gl=US.

Step 2: In the next step, click the “Update” button. If you do not have an older version installed, tap the “Install’ button.

The game’s latest variant will soon get installed onto your device.

Step 3: You may finally open the game’s application and enjoy the features that have been added to the game.

Besides the Google Play Store, Android users will also have the option to use the APK file to install the battle royale title on their mobile devices. They must, however, not use the files on third-party websites and should only use the ones the developers make available on the game’s official website. Using the files provided by third-party websites could pose a significant risk to their devices.

iOS

You can get the 2.7 update by using the Apple App Store too (Image via Apple App Store)

iOS players can check out the steps outlined below and get the 2.7 version on their Apple devices:

Step 1: The first step would be to boot up the Apple App Store and head to PUBG Mobile’s official page.

Step 2: You can then hit the “Update” button to start the download procedure for the 2.7 update.

Step 3: Following completion of the download, you can log in to your account and start enjoying the features of the new iteration.

It is worth noting that you must ensure that your mobile device has sufficient storage space available before downloading the PUBG Mobile 2.7 update on either platform. Moreover, there may be additional in-game downloads that you would have to complete.

Note: PUBG Mobile 2.7 update will be available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store by 1:30 AM (UTC) and 4 AM (UTC) on July 13. You will have to patiently wait for the update to get available for your device.

