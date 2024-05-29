A lot of new features were added with the BGMI 3.2 update. From Collections to a brand-new game mode, there are numerous fresh things that players can sink their teeth into. You can also enjoy a 120 FPS frame rate in the new update. So, this is one of the biggest BGMI updates to date.

In this article, we will walk you through some of the best features of the BGMI 3.2 update, including free rewards, fantastic cosmetic modifications, and more.

Note: This list is not ranked in any way

5 best features of BGMI 3.2 update

1) 120 FPS support in select mobile devices

120 FPS was first introduced in PUBG Mobile (Image via Krafton)

With the BGMI 3.2 update, you can now enjoy a butter-smooth gameplay experience with Ultra Extreme frame rate. This new frame rate setting will let you play BGMI with 120 FPS.

Having higher a frame rate will let you have higher chances of winning a 1-on-1 combat situation. If your enemy is playing at 60 FPS or lower, they might be at a disadvantage, allowing you to win the head-on fight.

2) Mecha Fusion mode

Mecha Fusion update (Image via Krafton)

We bid farewell to the beloved Skyhigh Spectacle as the BGMI 3.2 update introduced us to Mecha Fusion. This new mode brought new hot drops, points of interest, and miscellaneous items that will help revitalize BGMI.

The new hot drops look like metallic ships. If you manage to eliminate all the players, you will get a Mecha robot in the end that you can use to traverse across the hostile map of Erangel. The Mecha robot is nearly invincible when it has full health. You can jump and sprint across great distances and wreak havoc on the enemies.

You can also get a lot of loot from special points of interest distributed randomly across the map. So, if you are short on good guns and protective gear, aim to get them from the airdrop icons on the map.

Furthermore, you can get a Jetpack that will let you fly when you cannot find a vehicle. This replaced the Flying Carpet from the previous game mode. It is easier to get knocked while using the Jetpack. So, be careful while using it.

3) BGMI Collections feature

Skins will level up your Collections (Image via Krafton)

This is a brand-new mechanic that rewards you for playing the game. The items in your inventory will give you points that will help increase your Collections level. The higher you climb, the better your rewards will be.

There are 95 levels in Collections. Collecting Ultimate and Mythic items will give you the most points. So, while it can be taxing on your wallet, the returns are worth the investment.

4) Deploy parachutes to avoid fall damage

Parachutes can be deployed at any point in the game (Image via Krafton)

There is a new feature that was added in the BGMI 3.2 update that prevents you from taking fall damage while falling from high elevations. You will see a parachute button that deploys a parachute while your character falls from an elevation.

You can use this feature at any point in your game. It will keep you from dying by taking fall damage. As a result, this is one of the best features in the BGMI 3.2 update.

5) Self Revive Kit

Recalls are limited to once (Image via Krafton)

This is a new item that was added in the BGMI 3.2 update. Using this you can revive yourself without the need of a teammate. It often happens that you push a team and get knocked for obvious skill issues. If your teammates are not nearby, you can use the Self Revive Kit to save yourself from getting wiped from the face of the map.

It is especially useful since you get only one recall in this game mode. In the previous update, you could have a maximum of three recalls. That is no longer the case. So, to increase your survivability in the new BGMI 3.2 update, you should get this Self Revive Kit.

