Best Android and iOS mobile devices to run PUBG Mobile at 120 FPS

One may think that acquiring the best mobile devices to run PUBG Mobile at 120 FPS requires a significant financial investment, but that's not necessarily true. While top-tier flagship devices can be quite pricey, there are more affordable alternatives available that still deliver many of the same features and performance capabilities.

With the release of the 3.2 update for PUBG Mobile, you can now enjoy an exceptionally seamless gaming experience, courtesy of the enhanced 120 frames per second (FPS) frame rate. Formerly, the game was restricted to a maximum of 90 FPS, which sufficed for ensuring a smooth gameplay experience on mobile devices.

That said, the upgrade to 120 FPS has been a notable improvement, one that most players would certainly welcome without hesitation.

Given the huge number of choices in the market, selecting the best mobile devices to run PUBG Mobile at 120 FPS can prove to be quite a challenge. The task of scrutinizing the specifications of each device to identify the perfect match for your preferences is indeed daunting, verging on the astronomical.

In this article, we will run you through some of the best mobile devices to run PUBG Mobile at 120 FPS.

What are the best mobile devices to run PUBG Mobile at 120 FPS?

Best Android mobile devices to run PUBG Mobile at 120 FPS

Nubia Z50

Nubia Z60 Ultra

iQOO 11

Xiaomi 13

Realme GT Neo 3

Tecno Camon 30 Premier

Tecno Phantom V Flip

Tecno Pova 5 Pro

Tecno Camon 20 Pro

Tecno Camon 20 Premier

Tecno Phantom V Fold

Tecno Pova Neo

Infinix Note 30 VIP

Infinix Note 30 Pro

Infinix Note 30

Infinix GT 20 Pro

OnePlus 11

OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 9 Pro

Red Magic 9

Red Magic 8 Pro

Google Pixel 8 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Samsung Z Flip 5

Samsung Z Flip 4

Samsung Z Fold 4

Samsun Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung S21 FE 5G

Best iOS devices to run PUBG Mobile at 120 FPS

These are the Apple devices that are best for running this game at 120 FPS:

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 13 Pro

iPad Pro A12Z (2020)

iPad Pro M1 (2021)

iPad Pro M2 (2022)

If you know of any device we should include in this list, let us know in the comments.