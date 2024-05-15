Best Android and iOS mobile devices to run PUBG Mobile at 120 FPS

One may think that acquiring the best mobile devices to run PUBG Mobile at 120 FPS requires a significant financial investment, but that's not necessarily true. While top-tier flagship devices can be quite pricey, there are more affordable alternatives available that still deliver many of the same features and performance capabilities.
With the release of the 3.2 update for PUBG Mobile, you can now enjoy an exceptionally seamless gaming experience, courtesy of the enhanced 120 frames per second (FPS) frame rate. Formerly, the game was restricted to a maximum of 90 FPS, which sufficed for ensuring a smooth gameplay experience on mobile devices.
That said, the upgrade to 120 FPS has been a notable improvement, one that most players would certainly welcome without hesitation.
Given the huge number of choices in the market, selecting the best mobile devices to run PUBG Mobile at 120 FPS can prove to be quite a challenge. The task of scrutinizing the specifications of each device to identify the perfect match for your preferences is indeed daunting, verging on the astronomical.
In this article, we will run you through some of the best mobile devices to run PUBG Mobile at 120 FPS.
What are the best mobile devices to run PUBG Mobile at 120 FPS?
Here are a list of the best mobile devices to run PUBG Mobile at 120 FPS:
Best Android mobile devices to run PUBG Mobile at 120 FPS
These are the best Android mobile devices that you can use to run PUBG Mobile at 120 FPS:
- Nubia Z50
- Nubia Z60 Ultra
- iQOO 11
- Xiaomi 13
- Realme GT Neo 3
- Tecno Camon 30 Premier
- Tecno Phantom V Flip
- Tecno Pova 5 Pro
- Tecno Camon 20 Pro
- Tecno Camon 20 Premier
- Tecno Phantom V Fold
- Tecno Pova Neo
- Infinix Note 30 VIP
- Infinix Note 30 Pro
- Infinix Note 30
- Infinix GT 20 Pro
- OnePlus 11
- OnePlus 10 Pro
- OnePlus 9 Pro
- Red Magic 9
- Red Magic 8 Pro
- Google Pixel 8 Pro
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
- Samsung Z Flip 5
- Samsung Z Flip 4
- Samsung Z Fold 4
- Samsun Galaxy S24 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy S23
- Samsung S21 FE 5G
Best iOS devices to run PUBG Mobile at 120 FPS
These are the Apple devices that are best for running this game at 120 FPS:
- iPhone 15 Pro Max
- iPhone 15 Pro
- iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 14 Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPad Pro A12Z (2020)
- iPad Pro M1 (2021)
- iPad Pro M2 (2022)
If you know of any device we should include in this list, let us know in the comments.