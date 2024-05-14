Picking the five best features of the PUBG Mobile 3.2 update might seem like a daunting task, given the sheer number of mindblowing additions made to the game. PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile received the 3.2 version update on May 14, 2024, and with it, players have access to a ton of new content.

In this article, we will walk you through some of the best features of the PUBG Mobile 3.2 update, including free rewards, fantastic cosmetic modifications, and more.

(Note: This list is not ranked in any way)

5 best features of PUBG Mobile 3.2 update

1) 120 FPS support in select mobile devices

120 FPS is one of the best features of PUBG Mobile 3.2 update (Image via Krafton)

If 90 FPS wasn't sufficient and you wanted a smoother gaming experience on your mobile device, you can now achieve that with the new Ultra Extreme Frame Rate option.

This option was previously unavailable in even the most flagship devices but the PUBG Mobile 3.2 update has made it available to further enhance the overall experience of the game.

You can toggle on the 120 FPS setting from the Graphics and Audio option in the Settings tab. Under Graphics, select the Ultra Extreme button under the Frame Rate section.

2) Mecha Fusion mode

This brand-new mode is among the best features of the PUBG Mobile 3.2 update as it revitalizes the game for players. The Skyhigh Spectacle has been an amazing game mode but all good things must come to an end.

This new game mode has added several unique features to PUBG Mobile. Just like the current mode, you will have two mode-themed hot drops. These drops are present in the form of spaceships called Steel Ark.

Landing on these shops will bestow you with a Respawn Card, more commonly referred to as an automatic recall. So, if you die, you can have a second shot at redeeming yourself.

Furthermore, you will have the option to summon Mecha, which is the equivalent of the Genie in the Skyhigh Spectacle mode. It will give you a few crates that you can loot for amazing weapons and gear upgrades. You can then board the Mecha and travel in it.

The Mecha is a combination of two mechanical units. You can operate the Mecha as a whole or ride the units separately. The Mecha can hold four occupants while the separate units can hold two each.

3) Sea Treasure Chest

Sea Treasure Chest (Image via Krafton)

This is one of the best features of the PUBG Mobile 3.2 update as holds an item that lets you recall your teammates anywhere on the map. If you obtain the pearl-like object from the Sea Treasure Chest, you can use it to recall a deceased teammate right where you are. You will not need to travel to a recall tower to perform this task.

4) No more fall damage

You won't take fall damage (Image via Krafton)

This is one of the best features of the PUBG Mobile 3.2 update as it will prevent you from taking damage if you fall from high locations. This might happen when you accidentally launch your vehicle into the air. If the vehicle's health is too low, you might have to eject yourself to avoid the explosion.

Doing so either makes your character take a lot of damage or lands you in worst-case scenarios. With this new feature, you can opt to deploy a parachute to prevent yourself from taking any damage when you fall from a high altitude on any map in the game.

Also read: How to download PUBG Mobile 3.2 update

5) Self Revive Kit

Personal AED (Image via Krafton)

We feel that this is not only one of the best features of PUBG Mobile 3.2 update, but also one of the most useful ones in the game so far. You will come across a new loot item called Personal AED. You can find this throughout the map but the easiest method of obtaining it is from the crates delivered to you while summoning the Mecha on the Steel Ark.

You can carry only one Personal AED at any given time in the game. If you have this in your inventory, you can revive yourself after getting knocked. You will not need a teammate to revive you. This will allow you to play more freely without depending on anyone in the game.