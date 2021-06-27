Best gyroscope settings and ADS sensitivity for BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India)

Battlegrounds Mobile India, aka BGMI, is the Indian version of the globally popular title PUBG Mobile. Like other games of the genre, BGMI also offers unique features and controls for better customization.

The gyroscope sensitivity is a unique mechanism that enables players to regulate the recoil of a weapon just by tilting the device. Thus, it eases recoil control and has a vital influence on the gameplay.

This article dives into the optimal gyroscope settings and ADS sensitivity settings for Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Best gyroscope and ADS sensitivity settings in Battlegrounds Mobile India

Gyroscope Sensitivity

The gyroscope feature tracks the device's movement, and it also controls the weapon's recoil by adjusting the camera with the rotation. In addition, it helps the players change the in-game camera movement by tilting the device.

3rd person and 1st person No Scope: 390-400%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 390-400%

2x Scope: 400%

3x Scope: 336%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 228%

6x Scope: 204%

8x Scope: 171%

Here are the steps for players to activate the gyroscope:

Step 1: After starting Battlegrounds Mobile India, click the arrow. A new tab will open. Choose the "Settings" option.

Step 2: Tap the "Basic" tab and next scroll below to the Gyroscope option.

Step 3: Pick either the "Scope On" or "Always On" option.

Three options will be available in the "Gyroscope" tab:

1) Close: The gyroscope option will not function if this option is activated.

2) Scope On: The gyroscope function will be active when the player switches on the ADS (Aim Down Sight) or scopes in.

3) Always On: Players can control the character movement, in-game camera movement, and scope movement with the gyroscope by choosing this option.

ADS Sensitivity

ADS sensitivity affects a weapon's vertical recoil. It helps to reduce the recoil significantly. Here are the recommended sensitivity settings for the players' to control their vertical recoil:

3rd person and 1st person No Scope: 105-135%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 75%

2x Scope: 25%

3x Scope: 19%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 22%

6x Scope: 14%

8x Scope: 14%

Camera sensitivity

Camera sensitivity settings are particularly effective for camera movement. At the same time, scoping in or opening the ADS, these settings aid players in controlling the horizontal recoil of the weapon.

3rd person and 1st person No Scope: 106-135%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 75%

2x Scope: 25%

3x Scope: 19%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 26%

6x Scope: 13%

8x Scope: 15%

Note: The settings mentioned here are subjective. However, it might not be the best option for every player. Experiment with the settings to find an individual comfort zone.

