Best PUBG Mobile Lite sensitivity for quick reflexes and recoil control: Step-by-step beginners guide

PUBG Mobile Lite was created exclusively for low-end Android smartphones. This game, like the original, is very competitive. A large number of players sweat it out daily to advance through the game's rank tiers.

Controlling the recoil of a weapon, on the other hand, is one of the most challenging things for a novice. They struggle here because they are unfamiliar with the sensitivity settings and recoil control of a BR title.

This article addresses the best recoil reducing sensitivity settings for PUBG Mobile Lite to assist newcomers in more effectively controlling the recoil of their guns and have faster reflexes.

Note: Please keep in mind that the sensitivity settings described in this article are intended specifically for beginners. The suggested sensitivity is smaller than average since players must first get their hands on the new settings. Furthermore, sensitivities differ from device to device. As a result, minor adjustments are necessary.

Best PUBG Mobile Lite sensitivity settings for beginners

Camera sensitivity

Camera sensitivity settings are majorly responsible for camera movement. These settings will help players monitor the horizontal recoil of their weapons while scoping in or opening the ADS. It will also allow players to be quick and responsive with their reflexes:

Camera sensitivity settings in PUBG Mobile Lite

No Scope: 130%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 64%

2x Scope: 41%

3x Scope: 28%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 25%

6x Scope: 17%

8x Scope: 12%

ADS Sensitivity

The only thing influencing a weapon's vertical recoil is ADS sensitivity. Here are the best sensitivity settings for beginners to help them control their vertical recoil:

ADS sensitivity settings in PUBG Mobile Lite

No Scope: 135%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 64%

2x Scope: 41%

3x Scope: 27%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 25%

6x Scope: 17%

8x Scope: 11%

In the Sensitivity column, there is also a gyroscope option. It detects the movement of the player's device and adjusts the camera screen in-game accordingly. By sensing the device's rotation, the gyroscope assists them in controlling the weapon's recoil.

However, beginners are advised not to use the gyroscope at first because it is difficult to use. So It can even muddle their entire gameplay rather than improve it.

