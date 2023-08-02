Best names for BGMI in August 2023

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) continues to enthrall gamers globally by providing an adrenaline-pumping battle royale experience on mobile devices. As the game grows in popularity, users seek unique and memorable in-game names that reflect their gaming personas. Creating the ideal gaming identity can be a difficult endeavor because it symbolizes a player's soul in virtual battlegrounds.

In this article, we have curated a selection of the finest names for BGMI in August 2023 that combine creativity, power, and individuality. Whether you're a seasoned veteran or fresh to this game, these names will take your gaming experience to new heights.

What are the best names in BGMI to use as of August 2023

Having an intriguing name in BGMI can be a confidence booster, as it represents you in this battle royale gaming experience. Whether it is a teammate complimenting you for your nice name or seeing your in-game name in the kill feed in the classic match, a daunting name can make all the difference. Here are some of the best names to use in BGMI:

ThunderStrike

ShadowStorm

RadiantReaper

BlazingFury

ViperVenomous

FrostBite

Ironclad

LunarLegend

NovaNinja

PhoenixFlame

SpectralSorc

EmberEclipse

SolarSentinel

CosmicCrusade

ValiantVixen

StellarStrike

AbyssalArcher

ArcticArm

MysticRanger

VenomousViper

SavageSamurai

CelestialChaos

ValorVanguard

ThunderTitan

ShadowSlayer

RadiantRogue

BlazingBolt

ViperVengeance

Frostfallen

IronJuggernau

LunarLorekpr

NovaNightingl

PhoenixPhantom

SpectralKing

EmberEnigma

SolarSage

CosmicRim

ValiantKing

StellarSentinel

AbyssalAdmiral

ArcticArrow

MysticMystic

VenomousKing

SavageSorcer

CelestialPro

ValorViper

ThunderTempest

ShadowRebel

RadiantRanger

BlazingBlade

ViperVendetta

Frostfallen

IronGuardian

LunarLuminary

NovaNebula

PhoenixPhenix

SpectralShade

EmberEternal

SolarSorceress

CosmicChamp

ValiantVirtuoso

StellarStorm

AbyssalKing

ArcticDestro

MysticMystery

VenomousValkyr

SavageShadow

CelestialDrip

ValorVoyager

ThunderThunder

ShadowSeeker

RadiantRaven

BlazingBarrage

ViperViper

FrostKing

IronIndomitable

LunarLunatic

NovaNemesis

PhoenixOP

SpectralShade

EmberEmber

SolarSentr

CosmicBlaze

ValiantAstro

StellarStarlit

AbyssalAbyss

ArcticAvalanche

MysticMonarch

VenomousOP

SavageSentinel

CelestialChamp

ValorVortex

ThunderTide

ShadowSpecter

RogueKing

BlazingBlaz

ViperVoyager

FrostyBite

IronIndomitabl

LunarLorelei

NovaNimbus

PhoenixPyre

SpectralSoul

EmberEon

SolarSage

CosmicCatalyst

KingValiant

StellarStream

AbyssalOP

ArcticAim

MysticMirage

VenomousXO

SavageStallion

CelestialTop

ValorVirtuoso

ThunderTornado

ShadowStalker

RadiantRebel

BlazingBrawler

ViperVortex

PsychicBlaze

IronBlaze

LunarLuminsnc

NovaNinja

PhoenixPulse

SpectralSage

EmberEclipse

SorcererXO

CosmicPop

ValiantValkyr

StellarStorm

AbyssalArcher

ArticCreed

MysticOP

VenomousViper

SavageSamurai

CelestialChaos

ValorVanguard

ThunderTitan

ShadowSlayer

RadiantRogue

BlazingBlade

ViperVengeance

Frostfallen

IronJuggernaut

LunarOP

NovaNight

PhoenixPhantom

Spectral

EmberEnigma

How to change your name in BGMI

Changing your name in BGMI is a simple process. You need a rename card to change your name in this game. If you don't have one, you can buy it from the in-game store.

Keep in mind that buying a rename card will cost you 180 UC (Unknown Cash). After obtaining the rename card from the store, follow these steps to change your name in this battle royale game:

Step 1: Go to your inventory section from the game menu.

Step 2: Search for the rename card and click it.

Step 3: After clicking it, click on the use button. A new window will open.

Step 4: Enter the chosen name in that window and click confirm. Now your in-game has been changed in this game.