BGMI 1.8 January update release date and time revealed

Now that PUBG Mobile’s 1.8 update is already here, it is BGMI’s turn. Krafton, the developer of Battlegrounds Mobile India, made an announcement stating that the 1.8 update will arrive tomorrow, 14 January 2022.

The PUBG Mobile update arrived yesterday, 12 January 2022, at around 4:30 PM IST. The update introduced new features to the game and the same is expected from BGMI’s latest major update.

Release time of the 1.8 update of BGMI

Release time of 1.8 update on Android and iOS platforms (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

The update is expected to arrive on Android and iOS platforms at separate timings. The exact arrival of the update also depends on the version of the device the players are using.

As per the information mentioned on the official website of Battlegrounds Mobile India, the 1.8 update will arrive at the following timings tomorrow:

Android: 12:30 PM IST to 8 PM IST

12:30 PM IST to 8 PM IST iOS: 4:30 PM IST onwards

Players can head over to the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store to update the game to its latest version. In case of delayed arrival, the developers will notify the players.

Mobile gamers are recommended to have a strong wifi connection while updating the game as the update features a ton of new features and will be several hundred megabytes in size.

New features of the 1.8 BGMI update

New game mode: Aftermath (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The new features of the BGMI update have not been revealed by the developers, but it can be expected to be similar to that of the PUBG Mobile update. Here are some of the features that battle royale gamers can expect:

A new Classic mode called Aftermath will be introduced in the game.

Players can expect Spiderman themed game modes that they can enjoy in Livik and Erangel.

A new supply shop can be expected where players can use the currency they find in the map to buy supplies.

Mobile gamers will have the option to recall a fallen teammate of theirs from the skies in selected maps and modes.

Edited by Danyal Arabi