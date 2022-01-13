PUBG New State 0.9.23 update server maintenance, release time, and more

The PUBG New State 0.9.23 update is finally here with its exciting features. The first season of the game is officially underway and players are eagerly looking forward to it.

From a new battle royale mode to a new gun, the major update is the cause of excitement among battle royale enthusiasts. The servers of the game have currently been taken down for maintenance and will be available shortly after.

Maintenance schedule for PUBG New State

The servers have been taken down for maintenance today, 13 January 2022 at 1:00 UTC (6:30 am IST) to get them prepped for the upcoming update. Maintenance is expected to end at 6:00 UTC (11:30 am IST).

Note: There might be a delay with respect to the servers going live. Based on previous schedules, the maintenance time can be expected to be extended.

Once the maintenance time is over, players can enjoy the latest features that the PUBG New State update has to offer. They can head over to the Google Play Store or Apple App Store to get their game updated.

Exciting features of the 0.9.23 update

Here are some exciting features that players can enjoy:

A new battle royale mode named Extreme has been introduced. The matches will last for around 20 minutes and 64 players will fight for their survival. The playzone will be fixed and players will already be equipped with some basic ammenities as soon as they land.

A new gun named P90 has been introduced. The sub-machine gun uses 5.7mm ammunition and can be purchased from the Drone Store.

DP-28 and Beryl 5762 have been customized.

The Survival Pass Volume 3 has come up with exciting in-game accessories.

PUBG New State Season 1 is finally here and the pre-season tiers have been reset for all regions.

A new NC Store has been unveiled from where players can acquire Nickname Change Ticket, BP Card and more.

The overall graphics, gameplay, sound effects, and controls of the game have undergone a major improvement.

Edited by Siddharth Satish