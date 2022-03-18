BGMI 1.9 holi update free rewards, all download links, storage required, and more

After the successful BGMI 1.8 update, which the players welcomed and enjoyed for the last few months, it is time for the 1.9 version. It is all set to go live today and provides a wide array of exciting features like mode, playground update, revision of Sosnovka Bridge in Erangel and more.

The update has begun rolling out to users and should be available to everyone by the day. It will be fascinating to observe how the players react to these new features and improvements.

BGMI 1.9 update

Reward

The reward for the update (Image via Krafton)

The developers are offering the Wild Ambition set (7 days coupon) as an incentive to encourage gamers to update to the latest versions.

Download link

Once the update is made available to players, they will be able to download and install the most recent version directly from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. On top of this, users on the Android platform have the option to get the latest version through the APK, but utilizing a file from third-party sources is not advisable.

Apple App Store – Click here

Google Play Store – Click here

Storage requirements

The PUBG Mobile 1.9 update requires around 749 MB of Android devices and 1.88 GB of storage on iOS devices. The BGMI update is expected to be in a similar range to its global counterpart.

Update schedule

The update schedule (Image via Krafton)

The developers have released the BGMI 1.9 update schedule, and the update distribution timings are as follows:

Google Play Store – March 18 (05:30 IST) to March 18 (18:30 IST)

Apple App Store – March 18 (16:00 IST)

Players will be notified if there is a delay in the distribution of the update.

Features

The BGMI 1.9 update brings several new and interesting elements to the game. Some of the key features as per the patch notes are:

Theme Mode: Holi Dhamaka

Holi Dhamaka: Sky Island, Vibrant Plaza/Camp, and Bicycle

New: Playground update

Playground Improvement: Shooting Range and New Racing Minigame

Classic Update: Erangel Improvement, Random Matching, Arena Mode Audio Improvement and Livik: Aftermath Improvement

