BGMI 1.9 update APK release date and time for Indian region

BGMI will receive the much-awaited 1.9 update on 18 March, i.e., today. With the release of the update preview a few days back, which gave a sneak peek at some upcoming features, the hype surrounding the Battlegrounds Mobile India update began to build and has only amplified with every passing day.
From the addition of a new bicycle to Sky Island and a new themed game mode, the latest version has various features that gamers will not want to miss out on. Since the patch has already started to roll out, it will only be a matter of hours until they can begin exploring the new content.
BGMI 1.9 update release date and time
The BGMI 1.9 Holi Dhamaka update distribution schedule is available on the official website, and it states that the distribution timing for each of the platforms is as follows:
- Android (Google Play Store): 18 March at 5.30 am IST (GMT +5.30) to 18 March at 6.30 pm IST (GMT +5.30)
- iOS (Apple App Store): 18 March at 4 pm IST
If there is a delay in the distribution of the update or if it is completed early, the developers will notify players. As soon as the update is made available, they will be able to download it directly from the respective store.
However, Android users do have the option to use the APK file to get the latest version. Additionally, the developer will provide an exclusive Wild Ambition set (7-day coupon) to all the Indian players updating to the latest 1.9.0 version.
Since the PUBG Mobile 1.9 update was 749 MB in size for Android and 1.88 GB for iOS, gamers anticipate that the BGMI patch will be in a similar size range.
Features
Some key features of the BGMI 1.9 update are:
- Theme Mode: Holi Dhamaka
- New Sky Island
- Rainbow Plaza and Camp will appear around Erangel
- New: Playground update
- New Vehicle – Bicycle
- Playground Improvement – Shooting range and racing minigame
- Classic Update: Erangel Improvement
- Livik: Aftermath Improvement
- Arena Mode Audio Improvement
Gamers can read the complete patch notes here.