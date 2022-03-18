BGMI 1.9 update APK release date and time for Indian region

BGMI will receive the much-awaited 1.9 update on 18 March, i.e., today. With the release of the update preview a few days back, which gave a sneak peek at some upcoming features, the hype surrounding the Battlegrounds Mobile India update began to build and has only amplified with every passing day.

From the addition of a new bicycle to Sky Island and a new themed game mode, the latest version has various features that gamers will not want to miss out on. Since the patch has already started to roll out, it will only be a matter of hours until they can begin exploring the new content.

BGMI 1.9 update release date and time

The update schedule (Image via Krafton)

The BGMI 1.9 Holi Dhamaka update distribution schedule is available on the official website, and it states that the distribution timing for each of the platforms is as follows:

Android (Google Play Store): 18 March at 5.30 am IST (GMT +5.30) to 18 March at 6.30 pm IST (GMT +5.30)

iOS (Apple App Store): 18 March at 4 pm IST

If there is a delay in the distribution of the update or if it is completed early, the developers will notify players. As soon as the update is made available, they will be able to download it directly from the respective store.

However, Android users do have the option to use the APK file to get the latest version. Additionally, the developer will provide an exclusive Wild Ambition set (7-day coupon) to all the Indian players updating to the latest 1.9.0 version.

Since the PUBG Mobile 1.9 update was 749 MB in size for Android and 1.88 GB for iOS, gamers anticipate that the BGMI patch will be in a similar size range.

Features

Some key features of the BGMI 1.9 update are:

Theme Mode: Holi Dhamaka

New Sky Island

Rainbow Plaza and Camp will appear around Erangel

New: Playground update

New Vehicle – Bicycle

Playground Improvement – Shooting range and racing minigame

Classic Update: Erangel Improvement

Livik: Aftermath Improvement

Arena Mode Audio Improvement

Gamers can read the complete patch notes here.

