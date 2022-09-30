BGMI 2.2 APK and OBB download links for Android: Real or Fake

BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), the India-specific variant for PUBG Mobile, launched for Android devices in July 2021 and became an instant success. The Indian PUBG Mobile version had over 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store before the Indian government decided to block the Krafton-developed title and delist it from virtual stores in the region.

Before the ban, BGMI was well-synchronized with the global version as the former used to receive almost all new content with each update of the latter. However, after the imposition of the ban, BGMI didn't receive the much-awaited 2.2 version, which Tencent rolled out for PUBG Mobile in mid-September 2022.

Despite the unavailability of the patch update for Battlegrounds Mobile India, many fans have come across some download links for the 2.2 version's APK and OBB files. In the following section, readers can find out whether to trust such links or not.

BGMI 2.2 version: The several download links on the internet for the latest update will not work

Ideally, if any game receives an update, fans will get to know about it via any confirmation or announcement from developers or publishers. In Battlegrounds Mobile India's case, Krafton didn't reveal any details regarding the 2.2 version's launch as the game is banned in the country.

Therefore, the absence of any announcement from Krafton's side means that any link related to Battlegrounds Mobile India 2.2 APK or OBB file is fake, and one should not trust them. Such links are nothing more than malware, which may harm the device rather than provide gamers with the update.

However, if players take the hypothetical case that such download links deliver the 2.2 update, their source will remain unauthorized. It is well-known that downloading the game or any file from an unofficial source will lead to an in-game ban. Hence, one should avoid the 2.2 update links.

Will Battlegrounds Mobile India receive the 2.2 update?

Before being delisted from the region's virtual stores, Battlegrounds Mobile India received patch updates quite consistently, like the global version. However, post the ban, the chances of the rollout of fresh in-game content are not that high, especially when Krafton's focus is on the game's return.

It is possible that Battlegrounds Mobile India may receive small-sized updates. However, the rollout of the 2.2 version or any other future patch update seems uncertain until the game returns to the Indian market. Therefore, one should not keep their hopes high and wait for Krafton's official word on the matter.

When will Battlegrounds Mobile India return?

BGMI received the ban on 28 July 2022, and in the days following it, Krafton released its statement. The official response mentioned a potential meeting with the concerned government authorities, which later happened as per a recent RTI response from MeitY.

Despite the meeting between the parties, BGMI doesn't seem to be making a return anytime soon, especially if players consider the case of PUBG Mobile and Free Fire. Thus, it appears that Battlegrounds Mobile India may not be able to make a return anytime sooner in the foreseeable future unless some miracle happens.

Gamers should start looking for alternatives to BGMI rather than hoping for its return, as there are plenty of options available for Android and iOS users.

