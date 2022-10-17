BGMI 2.2 no grass APK download link: Real or Fake?

BGMI, colloquially known as Battlegrounds Mobile India, has done quite well in emulating the success of PUBG Mobile. The Krafton-backed BR shooter clocked over 50 million downloads in the India-specific Google Play Store before the Indian government's MeitY blocked it due to data security issues.

However, despite Battlegrounds Mobile India's removal from the Play Store and the App Store, its fanbase hasn't declined, as many are still hoping for a return. Surprisingly, players are still tuning into BGMI daily after more than two months of its disappearance. Therefore, hacking is also quite prevalent in the game.

There are plenty of ways to cheat in Battlegrounds Mobile India by installing hacks and scripts related to automatic headshots, infinite ammo, unlimited UC, no recoil, and more. 'No grass' is another well-known hack, and many cheaters try it in Battlegrounds Mobile India, only to get the ultimate suspension on their account.

No grass APK download links for BGMI 2.2 version are fake and may land the users in trouble

BGMI 2.2 no grass files are unreliable and may create problems for the players (Image via Google)

No grass APK files are just one Google search away from anyone. However, if anyone comes across 2.2 its download links, there is a 100% chance that they will not work. The reason why one should not expect any file to be real is the unavailability of the 2.2 patch for BGMI.

Krafton has never announced or rolled out any patch update since July 2022 for Battlegrounds Mobile India. Therefore, anything related to Battlegrounds Mobile India 2.2 is unreliable and unauthorized, which implies that any No grass download link related to the latest version of the game will also be fake.

However, even if players consider a hypothetical case where any APK download link works, it is advised that one should avoid using the same. Since no grass APK/scripts are illegal like any other hack. Hence, one must ignore them at any cost.

Why one should avoid installing Battlegrounds Mobile India game clients from unofficial sources (Image via Krafton)

Krafton has mentioned that installing/using unofficial/cracked game clients of Battlegrounds Mobile India will lead to account suspensions. Here's what the publishers have to say:

"Please download Battleground Mobile India from the official store to play the game. Unofficial/Cracked game clients are not supported and will lead to your account being banned."

Why did MeitY block Battlegrounds Mobile India, and when will the next update arrive?

MeitY blocked Battlegrounds Mobile India due to data security concerns (Image via Sportskeeda)

MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) banned Battlegrounds Mobile India at the request of nodal officials of MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs). The official reason why BGMI was blocked was due to security and privacy concerns.

The next Battlegrounds Mobile India update is impossible unless the game makes a return (Image via Sportskeeda)

Krafton was quite consistent with the updates before July 2022. However, the publishers haven't released any updates since BGMI's ban. The potential reason can be related to the game's absence from Google and Apple's virtual application stores.

Therefore, one should note that Battlegrounds Mobile India will not receive any updates unless it returns to the Play Store and App Store.

