BGMI 2.2 update download links on internet: Real or fake?

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) successfully established itself as one of the most popular BR games within a year of its release, with the title amassing over 100 million downloads within a short span of time.

However, the game's steep rise was hindered by an interim suspension order imposed by the Indian government that found a potential breach of privacy in user data. This resulted in the game being delisted from the Google Play Store and App Store on July 28. Since then, no new updates have appeared in the game.

After the version 2.2 update was released for PUBG Mobile players on September 13, Indian gamers were largely anticipating a Battlegrounds Mobile India update too.

Witnessing the craze, several YouTubers have provided links for users to download the update, which has created a lot of confusion amongst many gamers as to whether or not they should trust the links.

Are the BGMI 2.2 update links surfacing on the internet real?

Several YouTubers have found certain links that they claim will help BGMI players download the update even if it is not showing in-game. These download links redirect players to PUBG Mobile (which is also banned in India) and require them to download files from that variant, which they can later incorporate into Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Since there is no other way to download an update from other than virtual stores or official websites, these links can be considered misleading and unauthentic.

Furthermore, it has to be remembered that similar fraudelent links surfaced online during the Month 14 RP glitch. Players who have used the links faced a 10-year ban on their accounts. This hints that there is a high level of risk in using the current links, as it might also result in a 10-year ban.

Hence, it is advisable for players to refrain from using such malicious links provided.

Will the 2.2 update be released for BGMI players?

As per the schedule, Cycle 3 Season 7 successfully concluded on September 20 in BGMI. However, on the date, the same season was re-introduced following the in-game tier reset. The incident has left the entire gaming community disheartened.

Meanwhile, based on an in-game notice posted by Krafton, the developers have released Cycle 3 Season 7 in place of Cycle 3 Season 8. However, critics opine that the notice is used as a marketing strategy and makes no sense as C3 S7 is still continuing in the game even after it is added.

The Royale Pass section is also locked and a 27-day unlock timer is currently displayed. It shows that there will be no Month 15 RP available in the title. In this case, it is highly likely that the Month 16 RP's release will also be delayed.

Taking all the details into consideration, it appears unlikely that the latest 2.2 update will be introduced in BGMI any time soon. Gamers may have to wait until the 2.3 update (set to be released in November) for the game to be relaunched in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Until then, they will have to play the existing modes of the 2.1 update and abstain from using any fraudulent links that might be detrimental to their account.

