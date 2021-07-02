BGMI APK+OBB download links for new update released today (July 2nd)

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is finally out on Android devices, and the game’s entire community is rejoicing. The wait for iOS users continues, though, as there is still no news regarding the game’s release on the platform.

Users can download it directly via the Google Play Store (they can click here to visit the page). Otherwise, they can make use of the APK and OBB files.

Downloading Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) using the APK + OBB files

Before beginning, players with older Android versions must note that they can encounter an error when installing it on their devices. If that is the case, they can head to the Play Store page via the link provided above to download it.

APK file of Battlegrounds Mobile India: Click here (Size: 71.95 MB)

OBB file of Battlegrounds Mobile India: Click here (Size: 646 MB)

Gamers need to ensure that their Android device has adequate space. Moreover, it must also be acknowledged that the resource packs must be additionally downloaded in-game.

Steps for download and installation

Step 1: They can download the APK and OBB files of Battlegrounds Mobile India using the link above.

Step 2: After the download ends, users should enable the “Install from Unknown Source” option and install the APK (however, they must not open it).

Step 3: Next, they must copy the OBB file of BGMI to this directory: Android/OBB/com.pubg.imobile (a folder with this name has to be created if there isn’t an existing one).

Users must select one of the two available resource packs

Step 4: Once the OBB gets copied, players can finally open Battlegrounds Mobile India and select between the two resource packs: Low-spec or HD resource pack.

Once logged in, users will be able to enjoy BGMI on their devices.

