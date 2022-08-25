BGMI ban in India: Timeline, reason, unban rumors and more

The Government of India's decision to ban BGMI seemed pretty swift and sudden, which shocked many. The move didn't sit well with plenty of users, while several others showcased their creativity via memes. The BGMI ban has now entered its fourth week, and talks around the matter haven't died.

Many gamers are still hoping for Battlegrounds Mobile India to return, as some popular influencers have hinted at the same. However, some other personalities have also showcased contrasting views and even suggested that their users move on to another Battle Royale game like New State Mobile.

Readers can find out what has transpired till date, the reason behind the ban, rumors regarding the unban date, and more in the following section.

BGMI: The ban enters its fourth week as unban rumors are going strong

Timeline and reason

For the unversed, BGMI suddenly disappeared from the Play Store and the App Store on July 28. The colossal development surrounding Battlegrounds Mobile India soon became a hot topic for many after the potential ban on games like PUBG Mobile and Garena Free Fire.

Hours later, Google responded to the unavailability of the game from its Play Store and confirmed the decision of the takedown being in compliance with an order from the government of India. Thus, it became clear that the Indian government ordered both Google and Apple to remove Battlegrounds Mobile India, confirming the ban rumors.

Gametube @GametubeI After Official statements from Krafton, it’s now clear that BGMI banned in India due to the security and privacy concerns of user data. After Official statements from Krafton, it’s now clear that BGMI banned in India due to the security and privacy concerns of user data. https://t.co/XDqzpsskj6

In the days that followed, many sources dropped many revelations, including the reason behind the move. The majority of the publications reported that Battlegrounds Mobile India was banned due to national security concerns. Reports alleged that BGMI servers were collecting and sharing user data with servers in China.

On July 30, Krafton's official statement also started making rounds online. The statement addressed the issue and the audience, but one of the highlights was Krafton's denial of the allegations of unauthorized data sourcing. Here's what the statement said:

"At KRAFTON Inc., the security and privacy of our user data is of utmost importance to us. We have always been compliant with all laws and regulations in India, including data protection laws and regulations, and will continue abiding by them."

Unban rumors

Fake unban announcements are making rounds online (Image via Twitter/@100Hitech)

Since Krafton's official statement was released, there hasn't been any development from the publishers' side. However, many fake unban dates have been generated alongside fake announcements by Krafton. Thus, one can find multiple unban dates that are nothing more than a sham.

Here's how fans have reacted to the fake unban dates and rumors of the game's return:

siuuu @hehehehesewwwyy @GHATAK_official And your next tweet will be like: "10000 likes and retweets and I'll reveal bgmi unban date"

HITECH 100 @100Hitech Bgmi Is Going To Unban On 22Aug They Posted This On Their Website And Removed It After 30mins So Guys Don't Take Any Worry Game Is Coming Back On 22Aug

Zaid ahmad @Zaidgamingbgmi

Bgmi unban notice coming in a ander 1 week #BGMI unbanBgmi unban notice coming in a ander 1 week

Is the ban on BGMI final?

Will Battlegrounds Mobile India ever get unbanned? (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Indian government has imposed the ban under the Information Technology Act's Section 69A, coincidentally the same as Free Fire and PUBG Mobile. Now, considering the precedent set in the past, the ban on Battlegrounds Mobile India seems to extend indefinitely.

However, some sources have also reported that Krafton is working closely with the concerned authorities for the resolution. Still, users should refrain from believing any unban rumors unless Krafton officially announces the return date.

