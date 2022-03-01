BGMI ban rumors surface online after Free Fire ban in India

BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) is the Indian variant for the wildly popular battle royale game PUBG Mobile. After the latter's ban in India in 2020, the former was launched as a rebranded version in July 2021. The title has been quite successful in continuing the legacy of PUBG Mobile.

Battlegrounds Mobile India has a rating of 4.4 with 50 million downloads from the Google Play Store. In addition, developers expect a significant jump in numbers after the recent Free Fire ban. A shift of userbase is possible as both games cater to similar audiences.

However, after the recent ban on Free Fire, a section of Indians has raised a demand to ban the PUBG regional variant. Reportedly, an Assam-based non-profit, PRAHAR, demanded a ban on BGMI, claiming the game is a threat to the security and sovereignty of India.

There has been a strong feeling of uneasiness among BGMI fans as the calls for a ban against the title have gained more steam.

Rumors about BGMI are fake

The ban on PUBG Mobile was the reason behind Battlegrounds Mobile India's launch (Image via PUBG Mobile)

So far, calls for a ban on BGMI are not the majority. While there have been rumors circulating about a potential ban, nothing seems official yet. Fans seem a bit confused regarding the current situation of Krafton's battle royale game in India.

The following tweets from fans discuss the calls for a ban:

Varun Garg @Gargvarun1990 @timesofindia Phir kehte ho india tarakki nahi karta.Try to adopt new things not ban them.bgmi has been inducted into asian games and you are thinking of banning it. @timesofindia Phir kehte ho india tarakki nahi karta.Try to adopt new things not ban them.bgmi has been inducted into asian games and you are thinking of banning it.

R.K.Raj @RKRaj14576281 @narendramodi

Sir plese ban bgmi(battlegrounds mobile india) in India because youth are addicted to that game and can't concentrating on their own carrers Sir plese ban bgmi(battlegrounds mobile india) in India because youth are addicted to that game and can't concentrating on their own carrers @narendramodi Sir plese ban bgmi(battlegrounds mobile india) in India because youth are addicted to that game and can't concentrating on their own carrers

Adnanshapoo @adnanshapoo Will bgmi ban again Will bgmi ban again

Gaurav Chaudhary @TechnicalGuruji

via Tech Talks #1683 - BGMI BAN after Free Fire?, HD Electric Bike, Free Fire Sad News, Poco X4 Pro,Meta youtu.be/fCi5sntH-I8 via @YouTubeIndia Tech Talks #1683 - BGMI BAN after Free Fire?, HD Electric Bike, Free Fire Sad News, Poco X4 Pro,Metayoutu.be/fCi5sntH-I8 via @YouTubeIndia

Players are advised not to panic about a ban on BGMI at this time. At the game's launch, Krafton assured players that it had gained all necessary clearance from the Indian government for the game's legal status. However, given the uncertainty around the issue, players should watch for any official indication from developers and policymakers.

Free Fire MAX, the elite version of Free Fire, is still available in India despite the ban on the regular title. There is no clarity around Free Fire's future in the Indian market. Garena seems to have moved on as they tweaked Free Fire India's social media handles to "Free Fire MAX IND."

Edited by Srijan Sen