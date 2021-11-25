BGMI guide: How to equip guns in the lobby

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is amongst the most popular games in India. Essentially a battle royale title, BGMI has amassed over 50 million downloads in just five months.

Given the title's popularity, gun skins and outfits have also become a hot topic over time, evident from millions of views on crate opening videos by content creators on YouTube.

Various gamers and content creators on streaming platforms have spent millions of UC to obtain rare gun skins and upgrade. It is primarily visible in the main lobby and Spawn Island lobby. While some skins have special effects, most are domestic enhancement.

Everything to know about equipping gun skins in the BGMI lobby

In BGMI, there are two different lobbies - the main lobby and the Spawn Island lobby. While only teammates and viewers (only for streamers) can watch the equipped gun of a player while waiting in the main lobby, all the other players in the match can watch the equipped gun of a player in Spawn Island.

1) Main lobby

Log into the BGMI game Download gun skin resource pack. Go into inventory. Drop down and look for guns. Select your favorite weapon. Make sure to click on your favorite gun skin. The gun will be equipped. However, for others to see the gun in your hand, there are a few more steps. While staying on the inventory tab, tap on the drag up button, present on the left-hand side of the screen. Select settings. Enable 'Show Firearm in Main Menu.' This will equip the gun and other teammates can have a look at it.

2) Spawn Island lobby

Spawn Island lobby fights are equally funny and exciting. Previously, players could only punch other players. However, since BGMI's launch, players have had the option to equip firearms. This feature not only enables players to show off their gun skins but also gives them some aim practice before the match begins.

Follow all the steps on how to equip guns in the main lobby. Additionally, choose only legendary (pink background) or mythic(red background) skins.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: This article is based on the author's views.

Edited by Srijan Sen