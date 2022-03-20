How to download Payal Gaming voice pack in BGMI

Voice packs are an exciting feature in any game, and BGMI is no different. The popular battle royale shooter features an array of voice commands that players can use on the battlefield to communicate and execute specific strategies with their allies without activating the microphone.

These AI-based voice packs have become pretty iconic due to the wild popularity of Battlegrounds Mobile India and the global variant. In addition to the AI-based commands, developers have also introduced many custom voice packs of famous streamers and celebrities with the game's recent updates.

The BGMI version 1.9 has welcomed Payal "Payal Gaming" Dhare's voice pack that players can get in the game right now.

Payal Gaming's basic voice pack: The complete download process in BGMI

Payal "Payal Gaming" Dhare is a famous streamer (Image via Instagram/payalgamingg)

Payal Dhare, aka Payal Gaming, is a popular Indian streamer with over 1.91 million subscribers on YouTube. She started her channel more than two years ago and initially uploaded PUBG Mobile-related content.

However, she later produced gameplay videos for other popular titles like GTA Online, Among US, COD Mobile, and more. She found her niche in PUBG Mobile and later shifted to Battlegrounds Mobile India after the latter was launched.

After introducing voice packs for Raj "Snax" Varma and Muhammed "Kaztro" Ramees, Krafton has collaborated with Payal Gaming. Miss Dhare's basic voice pack is available in the game, and players should follow the steps given below if they desire to download the same:

Step 1: Launch Battlegrounds Mobile India and open the Shop.

Enter The basic voice pack costs 250 UC (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Players can find Payal's basic voice pack in the 'On Sale' section, which is listed at a price of 250 UC. Users can pay the cost and acquire the voice pack.

Note: Payal's voice is available until April 14, 2022 (UTC); therefore, players need to be quick.

Players can change the voice pack via inventory (Image via Krafton)

Step 3: To use Payal Gaming's voice in BGMI, tap on the inventory and select the character customization menu.

Select Payal's voice pack (Image via Krafton)

Step 4: Click on the 'mic' icon and use 'Select Voice' to change the default voice with that of Payal Gaming.

