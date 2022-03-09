Payal Gaming's BGMI ID, stats, F/D ratio, monthly earnings, and more (March 2022)

Payal "Payal Gaming" Dhare is reportedly the most popular female gaming YouTuber who plays BGMI and GTA 5 on her livestreams. She acts as an inspiration for many young girls in the country who want to pursue gaming as a profession.

Payal's humble nature has made her a favorite amongst her fans and fellow players in the gaming community. Her determination and persistence have resulted in her achieving success in such a short time.

Details of famous BGMI player and streamer Payal Gaming

BGMI ID and IGN

IDs in Battlegrounds Mobile India play a crucial role in distinguishing a player from others. Payal's ID in the game is 5120321397. On the other hand, the in-game name (IGN) is the moniker used to refer to players in the gaming community and events and tournaments. Her IGN is S8ulPÄYÄL.

Seasonal stats

Payal plays BGMI when she streams and participates in tournaments organized only for streamers. Although she plays for fun, her stats in the ongoing C2S4 are better than many pro players. She has posited herself in the Ace Dominator tier, accumulating 6087 points this season.

Payal Gaming's stats in the ongoing Cycle 2 Season 4 (Image via Krafton)

Payal has played 306 classic BR mode matches this season and won Chicken Dinners in 93 of them. Along with her teammates, she has reached the top ten in 241 games.

Payal has managed a total of 242882.4 damage with an average damage of 793.7. Furthermore, she has maintained a stunning F/D ratio of 4.44 with 1359 total finishes to her credit.

Seventeen most finishes and 2828 damage dealt in a single match remain her best performance in Cycle 2 Season 4.

Monthly earnings

Payal is a part of 8bit Creatives and the popular gaming organization S8UL. However, her primary source of income is through her YouTube channel, which is amongst the fastest-growing gaming channels on the platform. Her channel, Payal Gaming, has more than 1.87 million subscribers.

According to Social Blade, Payal has earned between $756 and $12.1K in the last 30 days from her YouTube channel.

