BGMI India ban 2022: Date of ban, server status, currency purchase issue, and more

Krafton launched BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) to replace PUBG Mobile after the latter's ban in India. The aim was to cash in on the legacy of PUBG Mobile and continue the progress made by the game in setting up an esports ecosystem in the country while also propelling the careers of many.

Battlegrounds Mobile India did just that and was able to generate buzz until the government banned it towards the end of July. Although the Indian government has not released a statement regarding the ban (like in previous instances), the restriction has reportedly been imposed under Section 69A of the IT Act.

Readers can learn more details about the restrictions on BGMI in India (like the ban date, status of the server, and ability to purchase the in-game currency) in the following section.

BGMI's status in India: When was the ban imposed, the status of the server, and other in-game actions

Google and Apple took down Battlegrounds Mobile India from their respective app stores on 28 July to comply with the Indian government's orders. The same was confirmed in a statement that Google released regarding the game's removal from the Play Store:

"On receipt of the order, following established process, we have notified the affected developer and have blocked access to the app that remained available on the Play Store in India."

Thus, the Government of India imposed the ban on 28 July, but the reason behind the ban was only revealed by reports on the following day. It was reported by most publications that the government had banned BGMI over allegations of the game collecting sensitive user data.

The Government of India hasn't released any official statement, but according to reports, the decision has been taken as a security measure. Thus, it appears that BGMI has met a similar fate as Free Fire and PUBG Mobile.

Server status

Servers are still online (Image via Krafton)

When previous bans were imposed on PUBG Mobile and Free Fire, both games kept working for a while before the developers suspended their operations entirely. Garena's popular tactical shooter continues to work on certain network carriers months after the ban.

Battlegrounds Mobile India has followed a similar pattern. Despite the ban, the server of the game is still active. Gamers can play as many matches as they want without facing any errors. However, it is uncertain for how long the server will remain online.

In-app purchases and other functions

In-app purchases have been suspended (Image via Krafton)

Krafton suspended in-app purchases on 29 July, and several reports confirmed the ban. Therefore, players cannot currently buy UC and consequently can't acquire in-game collectibles. However, other in-game functions work efficiently, like downloading in-game data, playing different game modes, or tweaking the system settings.

Still, users can consider other alternatives to Battlegrounds Mobile India, as the game's future is uncertain. Players can install any of the following BR/tactical shooter games:

New State Mobile COD Mobile Apex Legends Mobile Free Fire MAX Farlight 84 FFVII The First Soldier

Interestingly, New State Mobile, another Krafton-backed title, has got plenty of attention after the BGMI ban. Many fans and influencers have shown interest in switching to New State Mobile due to the similar in-game content and gameplay mechanics.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far