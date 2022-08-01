Fans and influencers positive about New State Mobile as BGMI alternative after ban

New State Mobile and BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) have the same publisher and share developers as well. Hence, the similarities between in-game features like graphic design, gun mechanics, game physics, weaponry, etc., are quite a lot. Consequently, ex-BGMI will find it easy to adapt to New State Mobile's gameplay.

Therefore, it was apparent why most fans regarded New State Mobile as a BGMI alternative after the latter was handed a ban by the Indian government. Furthermore, some famous Battlegrounds Mobile India esports personalities have also expressed an inclination for New State Mobile after the ban.

New State Mobile is the preferred BGMI alternative following ban

Animesh "Thug" Agarwal expressed his opinions on New State Mobile and the Battlegrounds Mobile India ban (Image via Instagram/@8bit_thug)

Since the Battlegrounds Mobile India ban, casual and professional gamers have been giving their opinions on social media regarding the recent state of things. Some have criticized Krafton, while others have voiced their displeasure with the government's decision.

PUBG Mobile and Battlegrounds Mobile India contributed to fast-tracking the growth of the gaming and esports scene in the country. New State Mobile, backed by the same publishers/developers, is also expected to dominate the esports ecosystem following the ban on BGMI.

Animesh "Thug" Agarwal, the co-owner of S8UL, penned his thoughts through his Instagram account and reminded his followers that the ecosystem survived the PUBG Mobile ban in September 2020. He also claimed that gaming is about the fans, teams, and players who are still here.

Animesh suggested users move on to New State Mobile instead of being dishearted with the Battlegrounds Mobile India ban, saying:

"NEW STATE COULD BE FUTURE! STOP CRYING START GRINDING!"

GodLike Esports' current manager, Abhijeet "Ghatak" Andhare, has been quite active on social media post-ban. Most of his tweets addressed the ban, but one of them hinted at a probable switch to New State Mobile, as evidenced by the above tweet.

One of India's most popular esports personalities, Naman "MortaL" Mathur, expressed his concern regarding the growth of the esports scene in the country and also showed an interest in playing Valorant. However, responding to a comment from famous Free Fire MAX YouTuber, Total Gaming, he mentioned pushing rank together in New State Mobile.

Several fans also hinted at switching to New State Mobile after various reports confirmed the ban on Battlegrounds Mobile India. Here is how the community responded:

DANBO @DANBO_DN

ARE YOU READY TO EXPERIENCE OUR NEW PUBG GAME NEW STATE MOBILE?

NEW STATE MOBILE IS READY TO ACCEPT YOU. NEW STATE MOBILE INDIA @IN_NEWSTATE



Event Period: JUL 30(SAT) 11:00 UTC ~ AUG 1(MON) 23:59 UTC



See more details here



forms.gle/c9xKHtqmpd9PZf…



#NEWSTATEMOBILEINDIA #NEWSTATEEVENT Got any useful tips for new players? Share your best tips in the comments below for a chance to win 10 Chicken MedalsEvent Period: JUL 30(SAT) 11:00 UTC ~ AUG 1(MON) 23:59 UTCSee more details here INDIANS,ARE YOU READY TO EXPERIENCE OUR NEW PUBG GAME NEW STATE MOBILE?NEW STATE MOBILE IS READY TO ACCEPT YOU. twitter.com/IN_NEWSTATE/st…

Gaming Josh @GamingJoshCB I don't understand how even the biggest influencers can be so ignorant to call the other game PUBG New State when it was officially changed with an announcement to "New State Mobile". Want to kill a game before it is even explored? The word PUBG itself is like cancer. #bgmi

DARKNESS @darkness_0123

Alot of things has been improved from launch & alot of new & useful features has been added.



Just try it out for few days and see the difference!



#NEWSTATEMOBILE #BGMI NEW STATE MOBILE is alot better and relastic compared to any other mobile games right now.Alot of things has been improved from launch & alot of new & useful features has been added.Just try it out for few days and see the difference!

BGMI was banned in India by the central government under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act. The game was allegedly involved in collecting and sharing data to its servers in China, but such allegations were denied by Krafton in their official statement on 30 July 2022.

Users are currently considering switching to other games, with New State Mobile being one of the prominent choices. Other popular BR games that can see an increase in their players in the coming days include the likes of COD Mobile, Free Fire MAX, and Apex Legends Mobile.

