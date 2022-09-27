BGMI India ban: Why we don't have an unban date yet

BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) was among the most popular mobile games among Indian fans before it disappeared from the country-specific Google Play Store and Apple App Store on July 28. The ban rumors were confirmed as a reality only a few hours after the removal from the application stores as Google hinted at the decision being an implementation of an "order."

The Government of India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MietY) was responsible for the order to remove the BGMI app, and it has been almost two months since no positive news has made its way to the fans. The future of Battlegrounds Mobile India seems uncertain as Krafton is yet to provide an update on the same.

BGMI's unban: No return date due to the absence of an update from Krafton

Battlegrounds Mobile India will not get an unban date until Krafton resolves the matter with the concerned authorities (Image via Sportskeeda)

All Battlegrounds Mobile India fans are expecting the announcement of their beloved game's return, but there has been no confirmation even after two months. Players can find some return dates online, but the absence of an official update from Krafton's side means that every unban announcement is fake.

Moreover, Krafton's lack of response on the matter also hints at more wait until the matter gets resolved. Therefore, unless the game's publishers/developers reveal any detail or update regarding their communication with concerned authorities, one should not give into any unban statement.

However, Battlegrounds Mobile India's servers are still active, so gamers can continue to play it until they get the announcement for a return date.

BGMI didn't receive the 2.2 update due to the ban

Battlegrounds Mobile India didn't receive the 2.2 update but fans have spotted various fake download links online (Image via Sportskeeda)

Tencent Games started a slow rollout of PUBG Mobile's 2.2 update on 13 September 2022, which took two days to reach 100% and concluded by the end of 15 September. However, Battlegrounds Mobile didn't receive any update as the developers renewed Cycle 3 Season 7 with a rank reset instead of C3S8.

Multiple tweets featuring fake download links for Battlegrounds Mobile India (Image via Twitter)

The absence of the 2.2 update was directly related to the ban on the game, but many fans still saw some download links for the same. It is worth noting that Battlegrounds Mobile India is not getting the version, and Krafton hasn't confirmed any upcoming update either, so the unofficial download links are fake.

The reason behind BGMI's ban

The Indian government's MeitY banned PUBG Mobile due to security and privacy concerns. Coincidentally, Battlegrounds Mobile India, the Indian PUBG Mobile variant, also received the ban on the same grounds, as it allegedly transferred the user data outside the country.

According to the sources, a government official has alleged that the popular BR title's Indian servers were directly or indirectly in contact with those in China. Therefore, MeitY imposed the ban on Battlegrounds Mobile India under Constitution of India's Section 69A of the IT Act.

