BGMI iOS version release confirmed by Krafton in latest post

Following the official launch of BGMI for Android devices in early July, the Indian community eagerly awaited news on the iOS version's release. Within a month, the game has garnered massive support from the Indian audience and become one of the most popular titles in the segment.

It has already accumulated 46 million downloads even before the release for the iOS platform.

Finally, there is a new update for iOS users as Krafton has recently confirmed the launch of BGMI's (Battlegrounds Mobile India) on the platform in one of their recent posts. After this hint, it now appears that the player's long wait might end very soon.

BGMI's iOS version confirmed by Krafton

Battlegrounds Mobile India's (BGMI) developers posted a photo on their official accounts that included a question mark and an apple. The text accompanying the picture stated the following:

"We thought you missed it earlier. So, just wanted to let you know. Stay tuned for more!"

This has resulted in multiple speculations about the game's release. Players have come up with various expected release dates, and they have also expressed their delight in the comment section.

The exact dates and details have not yet been officially revealed. However, as the post suggests, players should stay tuned and follow the official handles.

A few days earlier, the developers had also dropped a hint about BGMI's iOS release in one of the posts. As well as expressing gratitude for the immense support and revealing the rewards for 50 million installations, the post tacitly revealed that the iOS version of the game might be on the card.

The last line of the post read,

"We are preparing for all Indian players to receive rewards regardless of their OS"

Players will receive a permanent outfit on 50 million downloads(Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

The download milestone rewards for Battlegrounds Mobile India are as follows:

48 million downloads: 3x Supply Coupon Crate Scrap

49 million downloads: 3x Classic Coupon Crate Scrap

50 million downloads: Permanent Galaxy Messenger Set

Edited by Srijan Sen