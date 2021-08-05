BGMI 50 million downloads milestone rewards and iOS release hints officially revealed

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has accomplished more than 46 million downloads on the Google Play Store in just over a month of its official release. Furthermore, the developers have revealed the upcoming milestone rewards.

The developers have also dropped a hint about the release for iOS devices. After the Android release of Battlegrounds Mobile India, iOS users were disappointed because there was no announcement for the release on this platform for several days.

However, as per the hints, all this could change shortly.

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) milestone rewards

The official post on the social media handles and website states the following about the Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) download milestone rewards:

1) Supply Coupon Crate Scrap X3 - 48 million downloads

2) Classic Coupon Crate Scrap X3 - 49 million downloads

3) Permanent Galaxy Messenger Set X1 - 50 million downloads

A snippet from the official Battlegrounds Mobile India website about this milestone reward event

The milestone rewards will be available in-game, wherein users can manually claim them from the events section. Once each milestone is reached, the items will be unlocked automatically.

The developers also stated that milestone rewards would be maintained for one month to redeem. This means that it will be redeemable 30 days after the milestone has been reached. They've also revealed that all Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) users who log in after the milestone competition will be eligible for the prize, irrespective of the platform.

Here’s how users will be able to claim the rewards once they become available:

Step 1: After opening Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), players will have to navigate to the events section of the game.

Step 2: They’ll be able to find the respective tab for the download milestone rewards where they will be able to claim the rewards.

BGMI iOS release hint

The last line of the post by BGMI on their social media handles states this (Image via Facebook)

The last line of the post states that the developers are preparing for all Indian players to receive regardless of their OS (Operating System). Many users speculate that the iOS version of the game could be on its way, and those players will also be able to claim these milestone rewards.

